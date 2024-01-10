Alienware Unveils New QD-OLED Monitors and Advanced Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the PC gaming experience, Dell's Alienware has unveiled a host of cutting-edge products at CES 2024. The announcement included the introduction of new QD-OLED monitors and an advanced range of gaming peripherals, including a mouse and keyboard specifically designed for professional gamers. The launch has been met with enthusiastic anticipation by the gaming community.

The release includes the 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor and the 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. These monitors are expected to drastically enhance gaming visuals through their advanced display technology. Available from January 11, 2024, the 32-inch monitor is priced at $1199.99, and the 27-inch monitor at $899.99.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse

The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is a standout with its high-performance specs. Its symmetrical design provides comfort, while a high-performance optical sensor ensures precision with a capability of 26,000 DPI. The mouse's polling rate can reach 4KHz wirelessly or 8KHz with a USB cable connection. It also features unique 'Magnetic-Force Keyplates with optical switches', designed to improve clicking speed and prevent button stick. The mouse has an impressive battery life of up to 120 hours at 1KHz polling or up to 32 hours at 4KHz polling.

Complementing the mouse is the Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard. It's designed with a compact 75 percent form factor and includes Alienware's custom Linear Mechanical Switches with a 40g actuation force. The keyboard is also compatible with most 5-pin and 3-pin switches, thereby allowing users to customize keys and switches as per their preference. Both products will be available for purchase in North America starting January 11, with the mouse priced at $149.99, and the keyboard at $199.99.

The launch of these new products is set to redefine the gaming landscape, offering players a more immersive and personalized experience. With these releases, Alienware continues to solidify its position as a leading innovator in the gaming industry.