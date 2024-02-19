Aliaxis and Encavis Forge Decade-Long Green Energy Pact in Europe's March Towards Sustainability

In a significant stride towards decarbonization and sustainable growth, Brussels-based Aliaxis Holdings SA, a titan in the global fluid management solutions arena, and Hamburg's Encavis AG, a distinguished independent power producer, have inked a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). This landmark deal, announced on February 19, 2024, not only marks Aliaxis' inaugural PPA in Europe but also underscores a shared commitment to green energy adoption across the continent.

A Green Energy Milestone

Under this groundbreaking agreement, Aliaxis is set to secure approximately 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity annually from Encavis' 38 MW solar park located in Montefiascone, Lazio. This volume of green electricity represents a significant portion of Aliaxis' energy consumption in Europe, propelling the company towards its ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2025. This initiative is a testament to Aliaxis' dedication to sustainable energy practices, aiming for a 75% reduction in CO2 emissions per tonne of production, thereby contributing to a greener planet.

Powering the Future

The partnership between Aliaxis and Encavis is not just about securing a sustainable energy source; it's about setting a precedent for the industry. Encavis, with its impressive 3.6 GW generation capacity across Europe, exemplifies the potential of renewable energy production. The company's commitment to the UN Global Compact and outstanding ESG ratings from MSCI and ISS ESG highlight its role as a leading player in the renewable energy sector. This PPA with Aliaxis reinforces Encavis' mission to support partners in transitioning towards green energy, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The Ripple Effect

The Aliaxis-Encavis PPA is more than an energy agreement; it's a beacon of hope for the future of renewable energy adoption in Europe. By leveraging Iberdrola's photovoltaic plants for energy supply, this deal showcases the growing importance of PPAs in driving the shift towards decarbonization. As companies like Aliaxis lead by example, the path forward for other businesses to embrace renewable energy becomes clearer, fostering a collective movement towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly industry landscape.

In conclusion, the Power Purchase Agreement between Aliaxis and Encavis is a milestone in Europe's journey towards sustainability. It not only marks Aliaxis' significant move towards achieving its renewable energy goals but also highlights the pivotal role of PPAs in the broader adoption of green energy. As these two industry giants join forces, they not only pave the way for a sustainable future but also inspire a wave of change across industries, promising a greener tomorrow.