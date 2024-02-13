Akoustis Technologies Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Growth, Cost Savings, and WiFi Demand Recovery

Akoustis Technologies posted their fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings, revealing an EPS of ($0.21), $0.03 below analyst expectations. Despite the miss, the company's revenue for the quarter hit $7.02 million, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $6.99 million.

Revenue Growth and Future Outlook

Akoustis Technologies reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $7.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company expects to maintain its growth trajectory, forecasting record revenue in the $8.3 to $8.8 million range for the March quarter, representing an 18% to 25% sequential increase.

Cost Savings and Expense Reductions

In an effort to reduce the operating cash flow burn rate by 30% to 38% for the March quarter, Akoustis Technologies is implementing significant expense reductions and cost-saving measures. The company remains committed to driving advancements in Wi-Fi, 5G Infrastructure, Defense, and Automotive sectors, while focusing on product cost savings and expense reductions.

Demand and Market Updates

Akoustis Technologies has worked through inventory issues from 2023 and anticipates a return in demand for WiFi, particularly in WiFi 6E and WiFi 7. The company also discussed updates related to the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, including potential funding opportunities and tax credits. They provided updates on primary target markets, such as WiFi, 5G mobile, and network infrastructure.

In conclusion, Akoustis Technologies has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges, maintaining revenue growth and working towards reducing expenses. The company's commitment to innovation and driving advancements in key sectors, as well as its anticipation of demand recovery for WiFi, suggests a positive outlook for the future.