Akamai's Gecko Initiative: Redefining Cloud Computing and Unlocking Innovation

February 14, 2024 - Akamai Technologies takes a giant leap into the future of cloud computing with its groundbreaking initiative, Gecko. The industry titan announced the launch of this game-changing project, designed to embed cloud computing capabilities directly into Akamai's edge network. By moving heavier traditional compute to the edge, Gecko promises to unlock new opportunities for innovation and deliver a more connected cloud experience.

Akamai's Gecko: The Dawn of a New Cloud Era

Akamai's Gecko initiative aims to provide higher performance, lower latency, and true global scalability for modern applications. This strategic move positions Akamai as a key platform in enterprise multicloud environments, catering to AI inferencing, multiplayer gaming, and social and streaming media. By enabling generalized compute on Akamai's edge network, Gecko brings full stack computing to previously hard-to-reach locations, offering a consistent experience across the cloud-edge continuum.

The Human Factor: The Role of IT Professionals in Edge Computing

In this rapidly evolving landscape, the role of IT professionals in developing localized data centers and edge computing strategies is more crucial than ever. Human experts play a vital role in assessing the relevance of edge computing options for organizations, addressing challenges and opportunities in edge network engineering, security, and innovation. As edge computing systems consume more power and contribute to higher carbon emissions, optimizing energy use becomes a critical sustainability challenge for edge computing system owners.

A modern data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform can help accurately measure power flow characteristics and optimize energy use. Energy-efficient products, recycling efforts, and trade-off tools can provide actionable insights into sustainability efforts. According to a 451 Research and Schneider Electric survey, over 40% of IT decision-makers identified optimizing energy use as a top sustainability challenge.

Akamai's Gecko: Unlocking Opportunities for Innovation

Akamai's Gecko platform is poised to support compute workloads in edge locations, meeting the increasing demand for distributed cloud services, particularly around AI. By eliminating the need for developers to build separately for the cloud and edge, Gecko provides various benefits to channel partners as well. Akamai plans to expand Gecko to 100 cities by the end of 2024, with future phases including containers and automated workload orchestration.

As Akamai Technologies redefines the cloud computing landscape with its Gecko initiative, it's clear that edge computing is no longer a niche domain. With human expertise and sustainable practices at the forefront, the edge computing revolution is just beginning.

Akamai's Gecko: Bringing cloud capabilities to the edge, unlocking innovation, and shaping the future of technology.