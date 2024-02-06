Akamai Technologies Unveils Content Protector: A Shield Against Scraping Attacks

Akamai Technologies, a renowned cloud services provider, has launched its latest product, Content Protector, designed to combat the bane of scraping attacks while simultaneously ensuring that legitimate traffic for businesses remains unhampered. This new security product utilizes a multi-layered approach to differentiate between malicious scraper bots and authentic user traffic. Its primary aim is to protect digital assets, bolster site performance, and safeguard brand reputation from the threat of counterfeit goods.

A Business Enabler Beyond Security

Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Application Security at Akamai, underscored that Content Protector serves as more than just a security measure. In his words, it is a robust 'business enabler.' The product provides tailored detections, including protocol-level assessment, application-level assessment, user interaction analysis, user behavior monitoring, and risk classification. These features enable it to secure digital assets from scraping threats effectively, prevent competitors from undercutting offers, and protect the brand from counterfeiters.

Addressing the Threat of Scraping Attacks

Scraping attacks, typically carried out by automated bots, pose a significant threat to online businesses. These bots collect data from websites for various purposes, from updating product information to featuring products on comparison sites. However, their misuse can lead to malicious activities like competitive undercutting, pre-attack surveillance, inventory hoarding, and counterfeiting. Such activities can degrade website performance, adversely affect user experience, and tarnish brand reputation. By launching Content Protector, Akamai Technologies aims to confront these issues head-on.

Future Prospects and Collaborations

The announcement of Content Protector's launch also hints at Akamai's future endeavors, including collaborations in the realms of quantum computing and the telecoms sector. These potential collaborations indicate the company's ongoing commitment to advancements in technology, emphasizing its position as a leader in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. As the company continues to innovate and expand its product line, it is poised to confidently grow digital businesses while effectively addressing the complex cybersecurity needs of the 21st century.