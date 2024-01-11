Ajna Protocol Relaunches: Enhanced Security and Expanded Blockchain Support

The Ajna Protocol, a prominent player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, has been successfully relaunched after a comprehensive series of security audits. The relaunch aims to offer enhanced security measures that address a previously identified griefing vector. Initially launched in June 2023, the protocol has been significantly upgraded to expand its coverage beyond the Ethereum Mainnet to include other prominent blockchains such as Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, and Polygon.

Permissionless and Scalable Borrowing Experience

Ajna Protocol offers a unique proposition to its users, enabling them to create lending markets for a broad spectrum of assets, including both ERC20 and ERC721 tokens, without the necessity for governance or external price feeds. This innovative approach allows for the borrowing and lending of a diverse array of assets, ranging from popular NFTs to even meme-coins. Designed as a permissionless and immutable system, Ajna aims to offer a more decentralized and scalable borrowing and lending experience in the DeFi space.

Vigilant Security Measures

As part of its commitment to providing a secure platform, Ajna Protocol has undergone 10 separate security audits by various reputed firms such as Sherlock, Prototech, Trail of Bits, Code4rena, Quantstamp, and independent auditor Kirill Fedoseev. These rigorous audits are a testament to Ajna's dedication towards ensuring a safe and secure environment for its users. However, users are still encouraged to conduct thorough research and understand the inherent risks before engaging with the Ajna Protocol.

Comprehensive Incentive Program

In a bid to encourage both lending and borrowing, and foster liquidity in its ecosystem, Summer.fi has reintroduced Ajna token rewards and Bonus tokens for loyal Ajna supporters. The platform is also launching a Bonus Token Rewards initiative exclusively for early adopters, distributing five million Ajna Tokens over a span of six weeks. This comprehensive incentive program serves to further highlight Summer.fi's commitment to fostering growth in the DeFi sector, and its position as a leading front-end service provider facilitating access to the Ajna Protocol.