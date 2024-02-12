Aize's Digital Twin Software Revolutionizes Operations for ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore

In a landmark collaboration, Norwegian AI company Aize has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore to deploy its digital twin software on the FPSO units Liza Unity and Liza Destiny offshore Guyana. This transformative move reimagines traditional approaches to TAR campaigns and heralds a new era of operational efficiency and maintenance for the FPSO vessels in the Guyana region.

A Revolutionary Partnership

ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore have forged a groundbreaking alliance with Aize, tapping into the power of digital twin technology to revolutionize their operations. The partnership demonstrates a collective commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to drive innovation and improve performance in the oil and gas industry.

Transforming Traditional TAR Campaigns

Aize's digital twin software is set to transform traditional turnaround campaigns by enhancing experts' abilities to work with engineering and associated data within a digital view of physical facilities. This digital transformation enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized decision-making, ultimately leading to increased safety, reduced downtime, and improved cost efficiency.

A New Era for FPSO Vessels in Guyana

The deployment of Aize's digital twin software on the Liza Unity and Liza Destiny FPSO vessels marks a significant milestone in the Guyana region's oil and gas industry. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore are poised to set new standards in operational excellence, paving the way for a more sustainable and profitable future.

As Aize CEO, Torbjørn Folgerø, said, "We are thrilled to partner with ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore to deploy our digital twin software on the Liza Unity and Liza Destiny FPSO vessels. Our technology will enable these industry leaders to enhance operational efficiency, improve maintenance, and unlock new opportunities for growth and success."

In the ever-evolving world of oil and gas, today's news foreshadows a future where digital innovation and human ingenuity come together to redefine the boundaries of possibility. With Aize's digital twin software at the helm, ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore are steering a course towards a more efficient, sustainable, and prosperous tomorrow.

Published on February 12, 2024