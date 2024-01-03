en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI’s Promising Future in Transforming India’s Tech Sector

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
AI’s Promising Future in Transforming India’s Tech Sector

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to significantly reshape the IT and tech sector in India, particularly in the domain of smartphones. As per industry leaders, AI is anticipated to enhance battery life, improve camera quality, and revolutionize voice assistant features in upcoming smartphones. Madhav Sheth, CEO of HonorTech, underscores the integration of AI in their HONOR 90 model, specifically benefiting vloggers with features like AI Vlog Master for optimal video settings.

Transforming Smartphones into Intelligent Companions

With Indians spending over 2,300 hours annually on their smartphones, AI is expected to morph these devices into smarter digital companions, delivering personalized user experiences. Prabhu Ram from CyberMedia Research, suggests that while apps are currently dominant, AI will usher in new interfaces such as facial recognition and voice-activated assistants. However, this transition also brings to the forefront privacy concerns, indicating a need for a balance between user experience, personalization, and privacy.

AI: A Catalyst for Innovation

Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Vee Technologies, contends that AI will catalyze innovation in IT, streamline processes, and unlock new possibilities across various fields including healthcare and finance. AI-powered tools are projected to augment human capabilities, freeing professionals to focus on complex and creative tasks.

AI and the Future of Smartphones

AI’s impact extends beyond just software; it is also set to revolutionize hardware. Take, for instance, Samsung’s plan to incorporate a chip responsible for carrying out AI tasks directly into its camera sensors. The company aims to enhance its camera with an inbuilt AI image sensor, known as ‘Humanoid Sensors’, expected to be introduced in Samsung’s phones by 2027. These advancements in AI technology will redefine the way we use and interact with our smartphones.

0
AI & ML India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VanceAI Revolutionizes AI-Generated Content: Unveils Advanced Tools for Digital Artistry

By Shivani Chauhan

Plave: Shaping the Future of Entertainment with Virtual K-pop

By BNN Correspondents

Egypt Advances National AI Strategy, Commences Second Phase

By Dil Bar Irshad

Qatar Career Development Centre Unveils Career Guide’s 14th Edition: Empowering Next-Gen Leaders

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' ...
@AI & ML · 37 mins
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' ...
heart comment 0
AI Innovations in Healthcare: Cambridgeshire Start-Ups Leading the Way

By Muhammad Jawad

AI Innovations in Healthcare: Cambridgeshire Start-Ups Leading the Way
BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho

By BNN Correspondents

BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho
SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security

By Shivani Chauhan

SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security
Cryptocurrency Surge: Spotlight on Solana, Borroe Finance, Wemix, and Conflux

By Olalekan Adigun

Cryptocurrency Surge: Spotlight on Solana, Borroe Finance, Wemix, and Conflux
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
25 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
27 seconds
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
36 seconds
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
55 seconds
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
56 seconds
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
56 seconds
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
Carling Cup Showdown: Stellenbosch FC vs Carling All-Star
57 seconds
Carling Cup Showdown: Stellenbosch FC vs Carling All-Star
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
57 seconds
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
Messara and Gavranich Set to Shine at Muswellbrook Races
59 seconds
Messara and Gavranich Set to Shine at Muswellbrook Races
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app