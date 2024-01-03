AI’s Promising Future in Transforming India’s Tech Sector

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to significantly reshape the IT and tech sector in India, particularly in the domain of smartphones. As per industry leaders, AI is anticipated to enhance battery life, improve camera quality, and revolutionize voice assistant features in upcoming smartphones. Madhav Sheth, CEO of HonorTech, underscores the integration of AI in their HONOR 90 model, specifically benefiting vloggers with features like AI Vlog Master for optimal video settings.

Transforming Smartphones into Intelligent Companions

With Indians spending over 2,300 hours annually on their smartphones, AI is expected to morph these devices into smarter digital companions, delivering personalized user experiences. Prabhu Ram from CyberMedia Research, suggests that while apps are currently dominant, AI will usher in new interfaces such as facial recognition and voice-activated assistants. However, this transition also brings to the forefront privacy concerns, indicating a need for a balance between user experience, personalization, and privacy.

AI: A Catalyst for Innovation

Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Vee Technologies, contends that AI will catalyze innovation in IT, streamline processes, and unlock new possibilities across various fields including healthcare and finance. AI-powered tools are projected to augment human capabilities, freeing professionals to focus on complex and creative tasks.

AI and the Future of Smartphones

AI’s impact extends beyond just software; it is also set to revolutionize hardware. Take, for instance, Samsung’s plan to incorporate a chip responsible for carrying out AI tasks directly into its camera sensors. The company aims to enhance its camera with an inbuilt AI image sensor, known as ‘Humanoid Sensors’, expected to be introduced in Samsung’s phones by 2027. These advancements in AI technology will redefine the way we use and interact with our smartphones.