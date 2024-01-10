en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

AI’s Promise at CES Amidst Tech Industry Layoffs Signals Potential New Golden Age

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
AI’s Promise at CES Amidst Tech Industry Layoffs Signals Potential New Golden Age

2023 emerged as a tumultuous year for the tech industry, witnessing an unprecedented number of layoffs reaching a staggering 240,000 across various tech giants including Google, Meta and Amazon. Despite this alarming downturn, the sector has found solace in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Promise of AI Amidst Turmoil

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas unfolds, the tech industry is abuzz with hope about AI’s potential to spearhead a revival. Conversations at CES hint at an impending resurgence, possibly heralding a ‘new golden age’ for the technology industry.

A Confluence of Fields

The event is expected to underscore how AI can synergize with diverse realms such as computer science, trade, and automation. With the world’s tech enthusiasts and stakeholders congregated at CES, the anticipation around AI’s capacity to redefine the tech landscape is palpable.

Emerging from Economic Hardships

The tech industry’s recent economic trials have not dampened the optimism. The layoffs of 2023, affecting over 191,000 workers in U.S.-based tech companies, struck a significant blow. However, the industry’s resilience is evident in its pursuit of innovation, with AI at the forefront.

The year 2023 may have been marked by job losses and market challenges, but the promise of AI and its showcase at CES offer a beacon of hope. As we delve into 2024, the tech world is eager to witness how AI can catalyze a transformation, signaling a new era of prosperity despite past hardships.

0
Tech United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
7 mins ago
NASA's Artemis Program: A Delay in the Lunar Odyssey
In a significant development, NASA has announced a one-year postponement in the crewed missions of the Artemis lunar program. The Artemis 2 mission, now scheduled for September 2025, and Artemis 3, aiming for September 2026, underscore the complexities of space exploration, with its intricate balance of innovation, safety, and ambitious timelines. The Artemis Odyssey The
NASA's Artemis Program: A Delay in the Lunar Odyssey
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
20 mins ago
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Critical Fuel Loss Halts First US Moon Landing in Over 50 Years
25 mins ago
Critical Fuel Loss Halts First US Moon Landing in Over 50 Years
Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally
12 mins ago
Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally
Wells Fargo Endorses Car Wash Chain's Stocks with 30% Growth Potential
15 mins ago
Wells Fargo Endorses Car Wash Chain's Stocks with 30% Growth Potential
Volkswagen Adjusts EV Investment Amid Market Adoption Slowdown
17 mins ago
Volkswagen Adjusts EV Investment Amid Market Adoption Slowdown
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
50 seconds
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
1 min
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
1 min
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
5 mins
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
5 mins
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
5 mins
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
6 mins
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
6 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
7 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app