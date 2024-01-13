Aircohol: Revolutionizing the Drinks Industry with CO2-based Spirits

In an ambitious move to revolutionize the drinks industry, a tech start-up, Aircohol, is crafting a vodka-like spirit using carbon dioxide (CO2) directly extracted from the atmosphere. This groundbreaking process promises to slash the industry’s carbon footprint by a staggering 50%. The innovative technology at the heart of this venture is a bioreactor that transforms CO2 into alcohol via a two-day fermentation process, remarkably without spewing greenhouse gases.

From CO2 to Alcohol

The resultant alcohol can be further distilled into a robust spirit, boasting an alcohol content of up to 60%, akin to that of vodka. The same can be used to brew beer with the addition of ingredients such as malts. The founder of Aircohol, Simo Hämäläinen, speaks of the product’s distinct taste, marked by hints of “grass, earth, and sweetness.”

UK and Finland Market Entry

UK consumers could expect to see this innovative product on their shelves within the next two to three years. Meanwhile, in Finland, the start-up has plans to roll out a product this year. Beyond curbing emissions, Aircohol’s approach also conserves traditional raw materials like wheat and barley that are typically used in alcohol production.

Funding and Partnerships

Founded in 2022, Aircohol has recently bagged a substantial €2.4 million in funding and has struck a partnership with Brukett, a Finland-based brewery famous for producing Magners cider. The team of six is currently engaged in discussions with major alcohol companies globally, aiming to drive wider adoption of their technology.

As the world grapples with the challenge of climate change, Aircohol’s innovative approach to alcohol production presents a compelling case of how industries can reinvent themselves to reduce their carbon footprint. It’s a testament to the power of innovation in tackling global challenges, one vodka shot at a time.