Air Products Unveils Freshline Smart Technology at Seafood Expo North America 2024

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) is set to showcase its groundbreaking Freshline Smart Technology for seafood processors at the Seafood Expo North America. This innovative solution, enabling remote control and monitoring of food manufacturing processes, promises to revolutionize the seafood processing industry by enhancing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

Innovative Solutions for the Seafood Industry

Air Products will introduce its Freshline Smart Technology at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 10-12. This advanced system uses sensors and wireless technology to allow customers to optimize processes and monitor key parameters in real-time, offering a glimpse into the future of food processing. Additionally, the company will present the Freshline IQF+ Tunnel Freezer, which outperforms traditional spray-freezing cryogenic freezers in throughput and quality consistency for Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) products.

Enhancing Food Processing Efficiency

Conference attendees visiting booth 1074 will have the opportunity to consult with industry specialists about their specific processing challenges. Air Products' Freshline solutions, utilizing liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO), promise to significantly improve a range of processes, including food freezing and chilling. The rapid freezing technique not only minimizes product weight loss but also preserves moisture and quality for extended periods.

A Legacy of Innovation and Sustainability

Air Products, a leader in cryogenic technology applications, continues to support the food industry by offering gases, equipment, and technology solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. With over 60 years of experience and a commitment to sustainability, Air Products demonstrates its dedication to reimagining possibilities for addressing customer, community, and global challenges. The company's ongoing investments in clean hydrogen projects and LNG technology further underscore its role in promoting a low-carbon future.

As Air Products showcases its latest innovations at the Seafood Expo North America, the company reaffirms its position as a pioneer in the development of technologies that not only benefit the food processing industry but also contribute to environmental stewardship. This event marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards creating more sustainable and efficient processing solutions for a better tomorrow.