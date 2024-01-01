AI Wearables: The Future of Technology and the Role of OpenAI’s ChatGPT

November 2023 saw the launch of a revolutionary device by the technology startup, Humane. Named Pin, this wearable gadget has sparked a worldwide conversation about a future where smartphones may become a thing of the past. Designed to be worn over clothing, Pin uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT and a laser projection system to display text and monochromatic images on the user’s hand. The device operates primarily through voice commands, without a screen, signaling a shift towards more natural computing interfaces.

AI Wearable Market: A Growing Giant

According to Acumen Research, the AI wearable market is experiencing exponential growth. From a valuation of $24.4 billion in 2022, it is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 26.7% from 2023 to 2032. This could potentially catapult the market’s worth to an astonishing $252.4 billion. AI integration in devices like smartwatches, AR glasses, and fitness trackers is becoming increasingly common, providing not just connectivity, but also health monitoring, data analysis, and personalized experiences.

The burgeoning growth of AI wearables is propelled by the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and advancements in Machine Learning, Conversational AI, sensors, batteries, and materials. However, the road ahead is not without its challenges. Concerns around data privacy and collection, regulatory efforts, high costs, and hardware limitations such as battery life cast a shadow over the industry.

AI Wearables: Potential and Challenges

Despite these hurdles, the industry shows significant potential. The healthcare sector, for instance, can leverage AI wearables for remote monitoring and disease prevention. The industrial sector could see productivity and safety enhancements. Furthermore, the integration of 5G and AI is expected to augment network speeds, streamline data processing, and improve device connectivity.

The Role of OpenAI’s ChatGPT

OpenAI’s generative AI system, ChatGPT, has seen significant growth in annual revenue, clocking in at a staggering $1.6 billion, with a year-over-year increase of 5,700%. The revenue growth is mainly attributable to user subscriptions to its conversational chatbot. The system can generate at least $130 million in revenue per month. OpenAI is currently in discussions about a new round of financing that could reach or exceed a $100 billion valuation.

India: A Rising Power in the Wearable Market

The Indian electronics manufacturing industry experienced a 24% surge in 2023, generating $18 billion in revenue. The hearables and wearables industry is expected to see robust growth in 2024. The Indian wearables market shipped 57.8 million units in the first half of 2023, achieving a strong 53.3% on-year growth. It is expected to be the top market for wearable devices globally by the end of 2023. The Indian smartwatch market is also witnessing significant growth, with the share of smartwatches growing from 17.9% in 2021 to 30.7% in 2022.