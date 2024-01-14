en English
AI & ML

AI Transforms the Baby Tech Industry: From Predictive Care to Autonomous Strollers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
AI Transforms the Baby Tech Industry: From Predictive Care to Autonomous Strollers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is writing a new chapter in the baby tech industry, crafting innovative tools to aid parents in comprehending and meeting their children’s needs more effectively. Leading this revolution is tech start-up Cappella, which has introduced an AI-powered app that morphs smartphones into baby monitoring devices. This groundbreaking app employs AI algorithms to decipher a baby’s crying patterns, the time of day, and feeding schedules, predicting the baby’s necessities with a remarkable 95% accuracy rate.

AI: A New Parent’s Best Friend

The AI-driven prediction method offers parents a deeper understanding of their baby’s behavior, reducing the stress often linked to caregiving. By interpreting crying patterns and correlating them with daily routines, the app provides accurate insights into what the baby might need, facilitating more responsive and effective parenting.

Gluxkind’s Autonomous Stroller: A Step towards AI-Enabled Parenting

In addition to Cappella’s app, another significant stride in the baby tech industry is Gluxkind’s unveiling of an autonomous stroller equipped with AI. The stroller automatically adjusts its speed and direction, liberating parents from the task of manual navigation. This feature ensures the stroller stays within a safe distance, adding an extra layer of convenience to parenting.

Security in Baby Monitors: An Essential Factor

Despite the numerous benefits of tech-integrated baby care, security remains a paramount concern. Past incidents of baby monitor hacking, compromising privacy and safety, have led to the development of secure Wi-Fi monitors. These devices utilize Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) closed circuit camera systems, which are virtually unhackable. The solution is further enhanced by multi-factor authentication and advanced encryption standards, ensuring the safety of the baby and parents alike.

These advancements in AI-aided baby tech are not just adding convenience to parenting, but also revolutionizing traditional methods of baby care. As technology continues to evolve, the baby tech industry promises a future where AI and parenting go hand in hand, fostering a nurturing environment for the next generation.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

