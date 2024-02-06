AI Revolutionizes Pitch Correction: Introducing DiffPitcher and Maverick SoundZ

In a groundbreaking development at John Hopkins University, researchers have unveiled DiffPitcher, a transformative pitch correction technology harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Distinguished from conventional pitch correction tools, which are dependent on training with pairs of corrected and original vocals, DiffPitcher employs a more sophisticated approach. It scrutinizes the spectrogram of vocals, pinpoints target notes, forecasts adjustments, and subsequently converts the corrected spectrogram back into audio.

Revolutionizing Pitch Correction with AI

Jiarui Hai, a PhD student at the university's esteemed Whiting School of Engineering, emphasized that DiffPitcher provides precise control while preserving the natural tone of the voice. More importantly, it allows for regulation of pitch height, a critical factor in maintaining vocal quality and naturalness. Unveiled at the 2023 IEEE Workshop on Applications of Signal Processing to Audio and Acoustics, DiffPitcher's potential extends far beyond the realm of music production.

From Music to Medicine: The Potential of DiffPitcher

Envisioning a broader spectrum of applications, the researchers posit that DiffPitcher could play a significant role in voice rehabilitation and assistive technologies. The implications of this are profound, particularly for the treatment of speech-related disorders. By transforming pitch correction technology, DiffPitcher holds the promise of revolutionizing not just the music industry, but also the field of speech therapy and rehabilitation.

Maverick SoundZ: The Intersection of AI and Music

In parallel AI news, Maverick SoundZ, an AI-powered virtual music manager app, has been launched to aid musicians in various facets of their careers. From promotion and career guidance to mental health check-ins and creation of promotional materials, the app offers a holistic approach to artist management. Available at $7.99 per month, Maverick SoundZ provides an assortment of features such as a custom 'battleplan', a comprehensive database of radio stations and journalists, and a suite of content generation tools.