AI-Powered Map Reveals Unpermitted Scaffolding in NYC, Aiding Eric Adams' Cleanup Campaign

New Yorkers frustrated by the omnipresence of scaffolding might soon have a high-tech ally in their fight against urban clutter. Researchers at Cornell Tech have developed an AI-powered interactive map that identifies scaffolding locations across New York City, indicating their permit status and duration of existence. This initiative supports Mayor Eric Adams' campaign to rid the city streets of unnecessary scaffolds and sheds, which have become both an eyesore and a hindrance to pedestrians.

Advertisment

AI Meets Urban Planning

Utilizing thousands of hours of dashcam footage, the Cornell Tech team employed AI algorithms to identify over 5,000 scaffolding sites throughout the five boroughs, discovering that approximately 500 lacked proper permits. This endeavor marks a significant step towards addressing the unintended consequences of a well-intentioned 1980 policy mandating façade inspections every five years, which inadvertently led to a proliferation of scaffolding. Many structures remain long after their permits expire, with building owners opting to keep them indefinitely between inspections for convenience.

From Data to Action

Advertisment

The researchers' approach involved training an algorithm to detect scaffolding in a vast dataset of over 29 million geotagged images collected from ride-sharing vehicle cameras between August 2023 and January 2024. By cross-referencing their findings with official city records of approved projects, the team pinpointed sheds that might be violating city regulations. Although some unpermitted scaffolding is allowed for emergency work, the identified sites without permits present a starting point for further investigation by city authorities.

Implications for Urban Living

The proposed interactive map promises not only to inform New Yorkers of scaffolding in their vicinity but also to empower them with knowledge about the permit status and longevity of these structures. This tool aligns with broader smart city initiatives aimed at enhancing urban living through technology. By shedding light on the scaffolding issue, the project underscores the potential for AI and big data to tackle urban challenges and support policy implementation. As the researchers await official acceptance of their findings for an upcoming conference, the anticipation grows for a tool that could significantly improve pedestrian experiences and the aesthetic appeal of city streets.

This innovative application of technology to urban management reflects an evolving landscape where data analytics and AI become integral to addressing complex city planning issues. As New York City moves closer to realizing the vision of a smarter, more navigable urban environment, the scaffolding map project exemplifies how technological advancements can drive policy effectiveness and enhance the quality of urban life.