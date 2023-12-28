Zimbabwe Minister Highlights AI as Economic Growth Catalyst Amidst Brain Drain Concerns

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been recognized by Zimbabwe’s Skills Audit and Development Minister, Paul Mavima, as a powerful tool for economic growth and a potential solution to the country’s brain drain.

Speaking at a conference organized by Vision 2030 Movement, Mavima urged Zimbabweans to grasp the opportunities that AI offers, warning that a failure to do so could lead to economic stagnation.

AI: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Mavima dismissed the widely-held fear that AI would displace jobs, suggesting instead that it could be harnessed to augment jobs and even enable Zimbabwe to provide services to other countries. This, he believes, could open up new income streams and stimulate economic growth. His words are a call to action for Zimbabweans to embrace AI and capitalize on its potential benefits.

Addressing the Brain Drain Problem

Amidst the optimism for AI, Mavima expressed concern over the country’s brain drain issue. Young graduates, particularly nurses, are leaving Zimbabwe to seek employment abroad due to the lack of opportunities at home. This trend, coupled with an unemployment rate of 21% — a figure that rises significantly among the youth — is worsening the country’s economic situation. By promoting AI as a tool for empowerment, Mavima hopes to counter this trend and retain the nation’s skilled workforce.

Leveraging Technology for Development

Mavima’s stance on AI signifies a strategic outlook towards leveraging technology for development and mitigating the adverse effects of a skilled workforce leaving the country. His call for innovation around production systems suggests a push for technological advancement as a means of addressing economic challenges. The emphasis on AI is not just about adopting advanced technology, but also about positioning Zimbabwe to compete and thrive in the global economic landscape.