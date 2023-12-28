en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Zimbabwe Minister Highlights AI as Economic Growth Catalyst Amidst Brain Drain Concerns

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:27 am EST
Zimbabwe Minister Highlights AI as Economic Growth Catalyst Amidst Brain Drain Concerns

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been recognized by Zimbabwe’s Skills Audit and Development Minister, Paul Mavima, as a powerful tool for economic growth and a potential solution to the country’s brain drain.

Speaking at a conference organized by Vision 2030 Movement, Mavima urged Zimbabweans to grasp the opportunities that AI offers, warning that a failure to do so could lead to economic stagnation.

AI: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Mavima dismissed the widely-held fear that AI would displace jobs, suggesting instead that it could be harnessed to augment jobs and even enable Zimbabwe to provide services to other countries. This, he believes, could open up new income streams and stimulate economic growth. His words are a call to action for Zimbabweans to embrace AI and capitalize on its potential benefits.

Addressing the Brain Drain Problem

Amidst the optimism for AI, Mavima expressed concern over the country’s brain drain issue. Young graduates, particularly nurses, are leaving Zimbabwe to seek employment abroad due to the lack of opportunities at home. This trend, coupled with an unemployment rate of 21% — a figure that rises significantly among the youth — is worsening the country’s economic situation. By promoting AI as a tool for empowerment, Mavima hopes to counter this trend and retain the nation’s skilled workforce.

Leveraging Technology for Development

Mavima’s stance on AI signifies a strategic outlook towards leveraging technology for development and mitigating the adverse effects of a skilled workforce leaving the country. His call for innovation around production systems suggests a push for technological advancement as a means of addressing economic challenges. The emphasis on AI is not just about adopting advanced technology, but also about positioning Zimbabwe to compete and thrive in the global economic landscape.

0
AI & ML Economy Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philosopher Daniel Dennett Warns of AI's 'Counterfeit People'

By BNN Correspondents

AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Great Leap in Robotics: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and 'Breathing' Pillows

By Safak Costu

NTU Researchers Develop Method to 'Jailbreak' AI Chatbots: A New Security Threat

By Bijay Laxmi

India's Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platfo ...
@AI & ML · 3 hours
India's Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platfo ...
heart comment 0
Baidu’s Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the Growing AI Interest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu's Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the Growing AI Interest
Google’s AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Google's AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving
LG Electronics Expands LG gram Series with New Models in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

LG Electronics Expands LG gram Series with New Models in 2024
AI Bots, Modal Windows, and Street-Legal Race Cars: A Dive into the Future

By Geeta Pillai

AI Bots, Modal Windows, and Street-Legal Race Cars: A Dive into the Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
2 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
3 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
3 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
3 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
4 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
5 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
5 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
6 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
10 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
4 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app