Ziad Jammal Takes the Helm as Google Cloud's UAE Country Manager

Google Cloud has announced the appointment of Ziad Jammal as the Country Manager for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the information technology sector, Jammal will spearhead Google Cloud's mission to drive digital transformation among UAE businesses, particularly in the evolving era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisment

Leading the Charge for Digital Transformation

Jammal's responsibilities within Google Cloud encompass a wide range of tasks. He is tasked with overseeing the go-to-market strategy, nurturing partner relationships, and enhancing customer success throughout the UAE. At the heart of his mission is the scaling of Google Cloud's offerings to support innovation across diverse industries. These sectors range from the public sector, financial services, and media to aviation, telecommunications, and retail.

Championing Startups and Digital Innovations

Advertisment

Jammal joined Google Cloud in 2017 and, since then, has been instrumental in expanding the company's presence in the UAE. His most recent role saw him leading the Startups and Digital Natives team, where his expertise and understanding of the region have proven to be invaluable. These qualities are seen as vital in elevating the customer experience with Google Cloud. They also ensure that businesses can access cutting-edge solutions and trusted support for their cloud journey.

The Future of AI in the UAE

The UAE has ambitious plans for its digital economy, and with the rise of generative AI, significant opportunities lay ahead for businesses to revolutionize their operations and disrupt industries. Google Cloud's AI-powered solutions for data, infrastructure, productivity, and security are expected to play a critical role in helping organizations achieve transformative business outcomes. Indeed, these solutions will help businesses capitalize on new technologies like generative AI.