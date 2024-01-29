Zero100 Research Links AI Proficiency to Supply Chain Performance

Research spearheaded by Zero100, a membership-oriented research and insights firm, has shed light on a robust correlation between sourcing departments' proficiency in AI and the overall performance of supply chain companies. The study scrutinized 66,000 LinkedIn job posts within the supply chain sector, revealing that firms at the forefront of recruiting for digital competencies are witnessing nearly twice the revenue growth and a staggering 13.5 times higher margins in comparison to their rivals.
AI Utilization: A Game-Changer in Sourcing
Zero100's principal researcher, Lauren Acoba, posits that the effective deployment of AI in sourcing is a significant factor contributing to these impressive performance metrics. Collaborating with industry giants such as Nike, Puma, and Unilever, Zero100 assists chief supply chain officers in their digital transformation and decarbonization endeavors.
Future of Supply Chain Professionals
Acoba anticipates that by 2024, a notable 10% of supply chain professionals will list generative AI as a skill on their LinkedIn profiles. Furthermore, a third of job postings are expected to demand AI and ML expertise in conjunction with creative problem-solving abilities. However, the research also underscored that apparel and footwear companies lag behind other industries in adopting AI/ML skills for sourcing. A mere 2% of such firms are incorporating these skills in their job posts.
Potential for Value Creation
Acoba underscores the untapped potential for these companies to leverage AI tools, especially in the realm of contract lifecycle management. There exists an expansive scope for enhancement and value creation through efficiency and supplier performance compliance.