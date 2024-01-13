en English
AI & ML

XIM University’s Annual Media Conclave Explores AI-Media Nexus

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
XIM University's Annual Media Conclave Explores AI-Media Nexus

On January 10, XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, hosted its annual media conclave, Communiqué, in collaboration with Illuminati X_Media and PR Cell. This year’s theme was ‘AI-Media Nexus: A Bitter-sweet Circumstance.’ The conclave aimed to delve deep into the intricate relationship between artificial intelligence (AI) and the media, focusing on aspects like digital landscape, and content creation.

Understanding AI’s Role in Media

One of the key highlights of the event was the exploration of AI tools such as ChatGPT and its role in language moderation. The panelists discussed the rapid advancements in technology and the challenges they pose. They highlighted how these tools have transformed the media landscape, while emphasizing the irreplaceable human elements in storytelling, such as authenticity and a sense of belonging.

Notable Speakers at the Event

The conclave saw an impressive line-up of speakers including Prateek Sharma, Associate Director at EY GDS and TEDx speaker; Swapnil Sinha, Head of Growth and Transformation at Google; Litisha Mangat Panda, Chief Business Development Officer at Odisha TV; Sandeep Balani, Vice President of JioAds; and Namita Tiwari, Marketing Guru and TEDx Speaker Moderator. Prof Ashish Kumar Dwivedy, Assistant Professor at XIM University, was also among the panelists.

Opening and Closing Remarks

The event commenced with a welcome address by Prof Kajri Misra, Dean of the School of Human Settlements and Faculty Co-ordinator of IlluminatiX. It was inaugurated by Registrar FR. S. Antony Raj, S.J. and the audience was addressed by Dean of the School of Communications, Dr. V Vijay Kumar. The conclave concluded with insights into how the AI-media nexus could be a bitter-sweet circumstance, underlining the need for balance between human insight and AI capabilities.

AI & ML
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

AI & ML

