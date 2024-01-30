WPP Unveils AI Strategy for Growth and Enhanced Profit Margins

WPP, a global leader in advertising and communication services, has updated its strategy to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data, and technology for growth, improved margins, and cash generation. The new plan is built on four key pillars that provide a roadmap towards a future where technology and creativity coalesce to transform marketing and communication.

Leading with AI, Data, and Technology

As part of the strategy's first pillar, WPP aims to lead the industry through AI, data, and technology. The company is set to leverage its proprietary AI models and technology platform, WPP Open, to provide AI-enabled services and tools. This approach is backed by WPP's acquisition of Satalia in 2021 and its partnerships with tech giants, including Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI.

Unlocking Creative Transformation

The second pillar focuses on unlocking the full potential of creative transformation to bolster client relationships and increase market share. This involves integrating AI into marketing services to deliver efficient and targeted marketing campaigns, which could enhance client retention and attract new business.

Establishing Agency Networks as Market Leaders

Under the third pillar, WPP plans to solidify its agency networks, including AKQA, Ogilvy, VML, Hogarth, GroupM, and Burson, as market leaders. These networks account for almost 90% of WPP's revenue, making this initiative crucial for the company's financial performance.

Delivering Strong Financial Returns

The fourth and final pillar centers on efficiency, with WPP aiming to deliver robust financial returns. The company forecasts structural cost savings to yield annual net savings of around £125 million by 2025. It has also updated its medium-term targets, projecting a 3%+ like-for-like revenue growth and a headline operating profit margin of 16-17%.

As part of its AI and data strategy, WPP plans to invest £250 million annually in proprietary technology. WPP's CEO, Mark Read, has expressed faith in AI's transformative power and the company's capacity to accelerate growth in the medium term.

WPP will present its AI capabilities and detailed plans during a Capital Markets Day event, providing an opportunity for analysts and investors to get a deeper understanding of the company's strategic direction.