AI & ML

World Economic Forum Shifts Focus to AI, Led by Sam Altman

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
In a significant shift from its conventional themes, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland has announced a new focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its 54th annual gathering, titled ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The forum, running from January 15 to 19, will see approximately 80 sessions centering on AI, diverging from its past emphasis on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) themes.

AI: Driving Force for Economy and Society

Among the notable sessions is a panel discussion named ‘Technology in a Turbulent World’, featuring Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. The panel aims to explore the potential of AI as a propelling force for the economy and society. Other distinguished panelists include Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Accenture’s Julie Sweet, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

WEF Embracing Technological Potentials

The shift to AI indicates the forum’s recognition of technology’s potential and its broader interest in this field. Despite this focus, the WEF will continue to address other pertinent issues such as the economics of gender parity and the impact of climate change on health.

Responding to Criticisms

WEF founder Klaus Schwab has responded to criticisms of hypocrisy, considering the nature of some participants, asserting the necessity to engage with all parties, including those deemed as ‘sinners,’ to stimulate change. The evolution of the WEF’s themes, from DEI and ESG to AI, mirrors the changing dynamics in global discussions and the increasing importance of technology in shaping our future.

AI & ML Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

