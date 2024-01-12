en English
AI & ML

World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In the latest Global Risks Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), grave concerns have been raised about the far-reaching implications of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the emerging threats of quantum computing. The study, published in 2024, presents a sobering picture of how these disruptive technologies may reshape our world, with potentially drastic consequences for individuals, businesses, ecosystems, and economies.

The Double-Edged Sword of AI

While AI has been hailed as a game-changer for its potential to bring about revolutionary enhancements in various fields, the report outlines its darker side. A major concern is the spread of misinformation and disinformation, a phenomenon that has been exacerbated by AI’s ability to generate content that is increasingly indistinguishable from human-generated material. This development undermines trust in facts and authority, posing a significant threat to the stability of societies and political systems.

Another alarming issue is the rapid displacement of human workers by AI in various sectors, from entertainment to scientific research. This trend may lead to widespread job losses and economic instability, especially among lower income countries and vulnerable populations.

The Quantum Computing Threat

The WEF report also sheds light on the potential risks posed by quantum computing, a powerful technology that could disrupt the current technological infrastructure. Quantum computing’s ability to crack cryptographic systems raises significant security concerns, particularly in a world increasingly reliant on digital communication and transactions.

Ethical and Human Rights Concerns

The integration of AI into military applications, such as autonomous weapon systems, raises serious ethical and human rights questions. These considerations underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive international regulatory framework that addresses these concerns and ensures the responsible use of such technologies.

The report also highlights ethical issues in the healthcare sector, with AI’s use of data potentially leading to biases in medical research that may favor wealthier populations. This situation could exacerbate existing health disparities and create new ones.

AI’s Role in Exacerbating Economic Disparities

One of the most striking warnings in the report is the potential for AI to widen economic disparities, particularly between high and low income countries. As AI transforms industries and economies, there is a real risk that the benefits will accrue to the wealthiest, while the poorest bear the brunt of job losses and other negative consequences.

The report also cautions about the potential for AI to facilitate the creation of more targeted and dangerous biological weapons, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging issue of global security.

AI & ML International Affairs
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

