en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

World Economic Forum 2024: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ in Davos

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
World Economic Forum 2024: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ in Davos

The quaint Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland is set to host the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 15 to 19, 2024. This year, the conference wears the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ a testament to its commitment to foster dialogue among leaders from various sectors, aimed at addressing current complexities and driving global advancement.

Global Participation

More than a mere gathering, the event is slated to bring together over 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1,000 global companies. It is a space where academia, civil society, and global media intersect, offering a platform for meaningful conversations and potential collaborations.

Key Focus Areas

The agenda for the meeting is meticulously crafted, centering on four critical areas. These include achieving security and cooperation amid escalating geopolitical tensions, creating growth and employment opportunities for the new era, leveraging Artificial Intelligence as a potent force for the economy and society, and developing a far-sighted strategy for climate, nature, and energy.

Notable Attendees

The event will also feature key figures who shape the world as we know it. These include Smriti Irani, Minister for Women & Child Development of India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others. The collective wisdom of these leaders is expected to illuminate the path to tackling global challenges, such as disinformation.

The theme ‘Building Trust’ echoes India’s commitment to global collaboration, reflecting the nation’s belief that trust is the cornerstone to the creation of a more equitable and sustainable world.

0
AI & ML Business Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
1 hour ago
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
As we delve into the future of technology, the recent Week in Review (WiR) by TechCrunch unveils a panorama of significant advancements in the tech sphere that transpired alongside the 2024 CES event. From AI enhancements in home robots to the launch of AI-based marketplaces, the tech industry is brimming with intriguing developments. Companies at
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
3 hours ago
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
Apple to Shut 121-Member AI Team in San Diego
6 hours ago
Apple to Shut 121-Member AI Team in San Diego
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
1 hour ago
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
2 hours ago
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
3 hours ago
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
1 min
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
2 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
2 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
2 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
5 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
5 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
6 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
48 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app