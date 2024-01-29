Windows 11 Preview Build 26040: AI-Powered Voice Clarity and Enhanced Photo Editing

Microsoft has unveiled a new preview build of Windows 11, build 26040, boasting a number of features designed to optimize user experience. The release, targeted at Canary channel users, includes the Voice Clarity feature, an AI-powered tool previously exclusive to Surface devices. Voice Clarity enhances audio quality in video chats by eliminating echo, reducing reverberation, and suppressing ambient noise, promoting smoother communication.

Voice Clarity and Communication

For applications to leverage the benefits of Voice Clarity, they must utilize the Communications Signal Processing Mode. This mode is presently used by applications such as Microsoft's Phone Link, WhatsApp, along with select PC games. By default, Voice Clarity is set to active but can be manually deactivated by users.

Integration of Android Phones with Windows 11

Another significant inclusion in the new build is the integration of Android phones with Windows 11 PCs. This feature enables users to edit photos captured on their smartphones directly on their PCs via the Snipping Tool. Upon capturing a photo, the user receives an immediate notification on their desktop. This streamlined photo editing process, previously tested in the Dev channel, is now available for Canary testers.

Updated Windows 11 Setup Experience

The Windows 11 setup experience has also been modernized in this update, overhauling a component of the operating system that had remained unchanged. Although the setup interface is not frequently encountered by users, this revision is viewed as a welcome change. Microsoft's blog post provides a comprehensive list of changes incorporated in build 26040, with the aforementioned enhancements particularly intriguing to users, especially those who utilize Windows 11 for communication and photo editing.