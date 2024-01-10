en English
AI & ML

Weekly AI Legal and Regulatory Developments Tracker in the US and EU

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is steadily reshaping the legal and regulatory landscapes within the United States and the European Union, with significant implications for societal concerns, intellectual property, and litigation. This article offers a comprehensive weekly update on these developments, examining the transformative power of AI technology and its escalating legal connotations.

AI’s Legal Ramifications: A Dynamic Landscape

As AI continues its relentless expansion, it triggers a plethora of lawsuits and regulatory actions aimed at addressing the ensuing societal concerns. In 2024, we anticipate a surge in legal clarity, as more cases are adjudicated and precedents set. The emergence of powerful generative AI tools has precipitated this legal flux, necessitating a careful balance between fostering innovation and safeguarding societal welfare.

US Regulatory Actions: Striding Towards Comprehensive Legislation

Within the United States, federal enforcement agencies have sprung into action, responding to AI’s exponential growth with regulatory actions. The Federal Trade Commission has been particularly active, conducting investigations and initiating enforcement actions against corporations like Rite Aid. Meanwhile, the absence of federal data privacy legislation remains a contentious issue, implying potential investigations and enforcement actions by the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

EU AI Act: A Global Regulatory Benchmark

In the European Union, the proposed AI Act has been a significant development, potentially reshaping global AI regulation. The Act covers AI systems used within the EU, adopting a risk-based approach with different requirements for AI systems. The global impact of this act cannot be overstated, as it establishes a comprehensive framework for AI regulation, setting the stage for similar legislation worldwide.

AI & ML Europe United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

