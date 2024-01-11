Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024

In the bustling corridors of CES 2024, Waves, a pioneer in the realm of audio plugins and signal processors, unveiled its latest innovation - SoloMode, an AI-enhanced audio filtering software. This ground-breaking tool promises to deliver unparalleled voice clarity in audio or video calls on smartphones and PCs, irrespective of the cacophony of background noises.

Introducing SoloMode

SoloMode is no ordinary audio enhancer; it is built upon a sophisticated AI algorithm that allows the software to isolate the user's voice from a sea of distracting sounds. How does it accomplish this? By prompting the user to create a unique voice signature upon its first use. This signature becomes the singular focus of the software, enabling it to filter out any extraneous noises, thereby ensuring that the user's voice comes across as crystal clear during calls.

A Legacy of Award-Winning Innovations

With SoloMode, Waves once again demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. The company has a rich history of creating award-winning products, including Technical GRAMMY Award-winning and Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Award-winning audio solutions. The launch of SoloMode is another feather in the cap of this innovative enterprise.

Waves at CES 2024

However, Waves' showcase at CES was not limited to SoloMode alone. Among the other innovations on display was the Clarity Vx Pro, a noise removal plugin that also leverages the power of AI. This technology can be experienced either through pro-audio plugins or in select consumer devices. With a 30-year history in professional audio technology and over 1 million users spanning the music, entertainment, film, and broadcasting industries, Waves' technology is embedded in products from leading semiconductor manufacturers and renowned consumer electronics brands.