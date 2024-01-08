Vlge’s AI Set to Personalize the Metaverse with Real-World Insights

Vlge, a pioneering Web 3.0 technology company, is set to redefine the metaverse with a groundbreaking, patent-pending innovation. This AI-driven system, slated for beta testing in the upcoming first quarter, is aimed at enriching user experiences in virtual worlds. It hinges on a personal AI data agent that evolves and learns based on the real-world activities and preferences of the user, thus bridging the chasm between reality and the digital realm.

Revolutionary AI for an Immersive Metaverse

In an era when the digital and physical worlds are blurring at an unprecedented pace, Vlge’s AI stands as a testament to this convergence. According to Evelyn Mora, the CEO and founder of Vlge, this innovative AI system is designed to personalize the metaverse, curating content and experiences in real-time based on the user’s current status. Whether the user is pregnant, training for a marathon, or adopting a vegan lifestyle, the AI dynamically adapts, making the virtual space more intuitive and engaging.

Aligning Digital Experiences with User Values

But the AI’s remit extends beyond mere personalization. It seeks to align the virtual experiences with the user’s values, mental health considerations, and sustainability goals by constantly monitoring both their digital and physical footprints. This means, for instance, that a user striving to reduce their carbon footprint in the real world might find their virtual avatar in a greener, more sustainable digital environment.

Empowering Users in Their Virtual Realms

The users have full control over the data inputs for their AI agent, including their social media activities, lifestyle changes, or any other preference. This not only allows for personalized content creation but also opens up potential monetization opportunities within their virtual worlds. Mora envisions the AI as a unifying force in the virtual realm, offering users more control over their data and virtual experiences. Especially for the younger generations, Gen Z and Millennials, platforms that empower them to harness these tools for their own benefit are critical.

Known also as Digital Village, Vlge enables users to design their own virtual spaces and host activities using no-code, drag-and-drop capabilities. The impending launch of their AI system is tipped to be a gamechanger, marking a significant stride in the evolution of the metaverse.