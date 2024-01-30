Verdantas Appoints Sujan Turlapaty as CDIO, Aims to Boost Digital Innovation

Environmental consulting and sustainable engineering firm, Verdantas, has elevated its digital innovation strategy by appointing Sujan Turlapaty as its new Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO). Turlapaty, a seasoned professional with a rich experience of over 20 years, is poised to infuse the company's operations with a growth-driven digital strategy aimed at fostering innovation.

An Infusion of Digital Expertise

With a workforce of over 1,000 professionals, Verdantas has identified digital innovation as a critical differentiator in the competitive environmental consulting sector. The appointment of Turlapaty, celebrated for his technological acumen, is a strategic move aligned with this focus. CEO Jesse Kropelnicki expressed his resounding confidence in Turlapaty's capacity to lead the company's technology initiatives, propelling Verdantas to the forefront of innovation.

The Digital Vision

Sujan Turlapaty's strategic plan incorporates the utilization of emerging technologies to enhance business operations and customer experiences. A critical element of this digital vision is the emphasis on the complementary role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology in augmenting, not replacing, employee productivity.

Advancing Environmental Consulting with GenAI

His strategic vision encompasses the creation of a customer-centric business strategy, the development of a modern data platform for predictive analytics, and the establishment of a digital ecosystem engaging stakeholders. Verdantas has set its sights on advanced technologies like GenAI for environmental modeling and analysis to bolster its leadership in digital innovation within the environmental services sector.

Verdantas, offering a range of services from power projects, water resources, land use, and remediation to traditional transportation infrastructure projects, boasts a team of environmental scientists, engineers, geologists, and technical specialists. The firm remains unwavering in its commitment to the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities it serves.