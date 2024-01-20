Upstart's Stock Soars Amid Cyclical Risks and AI-Driven Growth

As the digital clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve 2022, Upstart, the artificial intelligence-based lending platform, saw its shares catapult, soaring by an impressive 135% since the dawn of 2023. The company's trajectory hasn't always been upward; it has ridden the rollercoaster of financial markets, greatly influenced by the Federal Reserve's low-interest rates during 2020 and 2021. The result? A significant surge in revenues and net income.

The Downside of Cyclical Performance

However, every high has its low. Upstart's performance is notably cyclical, and the recent uptick in interest rates has administered a blow to the company's revenue and transaction volume. A decline was observed throughout 2022 and continued into the first nine months of 2023. The looming shadow of an economic downturn only heightens the risk of cyclical impact, potentially hitting Upstart's loan volume and revenue even harder.

Upstart's Silver Lining: The Power of AI

Despite the challenges, Upstart holds a gleaming silver lining: its groundbreaking AI tool. Superior to traditional models, Upstart's AI assesses default risk by evaluating a staggering 1,600 variables. Beyond this, the potential market opportunity for the company spans various loan sectors, collectively valued at a whopping $4 trillion. These positives decidedly fortify Upstart's standing amidst the financial turbulence.

Investor Beware: High-Risk Investment

However, there's a flip side. Upstart's stock remains a significant 92% below its all-time high. Although it flaunts a lower price-to-sales ratio than its historical average, the cyclical nature of the business presents a high-risk investment. Hence, a word to the wise investor: tread lightly. Understanding the downside and risks associated with Upstart is paramount before deciding to add this stock to your portfolio.