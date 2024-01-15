Unveiling the 'ChatGPT Moment' in Humanoid Robotics and AI's Game-Changing Role in Protein Engineering

In a significant leap for humanoid robotics, innovations have surfaced that could revolutionize the labour landscape across industries. Recently, Figure's Brett Adcock hinted at a 'ChatGPT moment' for the field, indicating a breakthrough where robots can autonomously learn and replicate human tasks without specific programming for each action. This development underlines the progress in multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) that combines video observation with robotic action, exemplified by Toyota's 'large behavior model' demonstration in September.

Advertisment

Emerging Frontiers in Humanoid Robotics

The goal for general-purpose humanoid robots is to attain a level of adaptability akin to human workers. This would empower them to operate in diverse and dynamically changing environments. As such, these robots would need to independently learn from humans, thereby eliminating the need for continuous programming for new tasks.

Figure's Brett Adcock's '01 Robot' has achieved a significant milestone in this context. It can observe humans performing tasks, comprehend the task, and autonomously execute it without human intervention. The robot has demonstrated these autonomous learning capabilities by successfully operating a Keurig coffee machine after studying a video for ten hours. This holds promise for a wide range of tasks, from using tools to executing complex tasks such as making coffee and delivering it without spilling a drop.

Advertisment

AI and Robotics: A Game-Changer in Protein Engineering

AI-based robotics has also made a significant impact on the field of protein engineering. A platform named Self-driving Autonomous Machines for Protein Landscape Exploration (SAMPLE) has been developed, capable of engineering new proteins in a matter of weeks, significantly faster than human scientists, who would typically require six to twelve months.

Developed by the biochemistry department at the University of Wisconsin Madison, United States, SAMPLE operates as a fully autonomous system. It leverages AI to learn protein sequence function relationships, create new protein designs, instruct robotic instruments to assemble the new protein based on the design, and test it to see if it works as expected. After 20 rounds of experimentation over six months, the lab produced new enzyme versions that could function at temperatures at least 12 degrees Celsius higher than the starting proteins.

Implications and Future Prospects

These developments promise to significantly change the landscape of labor in various settings, particularly in industries that require versatility and adaptability. The amalgamation of AI and robotics is disrupting fields from biomolecular engineering to synthetic biology, promising faster processes, reduced errors, and improved efficiency. However, the role of human researchers in designing initial hypotheses, selecting target functions, and interpreting broader implications of the findings remains crucial.