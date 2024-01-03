en English
AI & ML

Unprecedented Growth: The Global AI in Computer Vision Market Set to Reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Unprecedented Growth: The Global AI in Computer Vision Market Set to Reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030

The Meteoric Rise of the Global AI in Computer Vision Market

The Global AI in Computer Vision Market is on a growth trajectory that is nothing short of remarkable. According to a comprehensive report by Report Ocean, the market, which was valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2021, is forecasted to achieve a staggering USD 150.6 Billion by 2030. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Key factors propelling this growth include an escalating demand for computer vision systems in a myriad of applications, a growing need for quality inspection and automation, and a surge in demand for Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs).

Insights and Forecasts: A Comprehensive Analysis

The report delves deeper into both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It covers a vast geographical expanse, encompassing various regions and countries. Major market players, such as NVIDIA, Intel, Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, AWS, Google, Facebook, Xilinx, and BASLER AG are included in the insightful analysis.

The market is segmented by offering, machine learning model, function, application, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed forecasts and insights for each segment, offering a comprehensive outlook of the market scenario.

Opportunities and Challenges: A Dual Perspective

Equally important, the report underscores the key driving factors, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders. It paints a vivid picture of the competitive landscape, detailing the product offerings of key players. The target audience includes consulting firms, enterprises of various sizes, venture capitalists, resellers, knowledge providers, investment bankers, and investors.

The report seeks to answer pressing questions about market trends, dynamics, growth prospects, regulatory impacts, and the competitive scenario. In doing so, it offers a critical understanding of the market, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions and strategic moves in this burgeoning sphere.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

