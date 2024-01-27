Unleashing AI's Potential in the Developing World

Mobile devices have undeniably transformed lives in the developing world, particularly in countries like Congo. Their widespread use for communication, information access, and financial transactions — sidestepping traditional bank accounts — is nothing short of a revolution. Now, with the potential to induce similarly transformative effects, artificial intelligence (AI) is moving into the spotlight.

AI Technology: The New Frontier

Three primary reasons underscore AI's potential to revolutionize life as we know it in developing nations. Firstly, AI technology is improving at a breakneck pace. Secondly, as the costs of AI model training plummet, it is likely to become widely accessible, allowing individuals to harness AI power through existing smartphones. Thirdly, developing countries grapple with significant skilled labor shortages across various sectors. AI could augment the productivity of existing workers, like teachers and doctors, rather than supplanting them. Although AI poses a threat of job displacement, it is perceived that labor markets in poorer countries will be less impacted compared to those in wealthier nations.

In the realm of education, AI-driven apps and chatbots promise to furnish personalized learning experiences and aid teachers by generating lesson plans and tracking student progress. Entrepreneurs like Tonee Ndungu in Kenya are spearheading applications like Somanasi Learn with Me and Hodari Brave, designed to enhance education by adapting to local cultures and individual learning styles. As student enrollment increases, these tools are expected to become more cost-effective. Open-source AI models are also being utilized to address the acute shortage of qualified teachers in developing countries.

The Risks and Rewards of AI in Healthcare

However, the deployment of AI in healthcare carries more risks, as errors could have severe repercussions. Nevertheless, the potential benefits are immense, leading to innovative solutions in countries facing a scarcity of healthcare professionals. India, for instance, is making ambitious plans to become a global AI leader, focusing on creating an indigenous AI ecosystem and exporting AI technologies to developing countries. The Indian government's 'India AI Mission' is seeking approval for significant investment, dedicated AI working groups, and incentives for private enterprises to establish computing centers. India's recognition of AI's potential societal impact, including initiatives and guidelines for AI's responsible development and deployment, is a testament to the transformative power of AI in the developing world.