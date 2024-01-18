University of Glasgow Shapes New International Standards for Autonomous Networks

In a landmark achievement, the University of Glasgow has played a pivotal role in establishing new international standards for autonomous networks. Dr. Paul Harvey, who co-chairs a United Nations focus group, has been at the forefront of this significant contribution. The focus group, under the banner of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU-T), has been instrumental in developing a series of recommendations that will serve as the guiding principles for the creation of telecom networks requiring minimal human intervention.

An International Standard for Autonomous Networks

The Autonomous Networks – Architecture Framework (Y.3061) was officially agreed upon at an ITU-T meeting in Geneva in November 2023. Following a consultation process, it has been ratified as an international standard. The implementation of this standard is set to trigger the development of AI-driven networks. These advanced networks will be capable of self-monitoring and autonomously adapting to technical issues, offering improved efficiency and resilience compared to the existing 5G technologies.

Implications of the New Standard

The development of autonomous networks is expected to support a host of emerging technologies. Autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, and industrial automation are some of the sectors that could benefit from these advancements. Over the past three years, Dr. Harvey has made substantial contributions to the ITU-T Focus Group on Autonomous Networks. Further reinforcing this connection, the University of Glasgow has been confirmed as a full member of the ITU-T.

A Framework for the Future

The proposed framework outlines essential architectural concepts that will enable the development of autonomous networks. The ultimate aim is to foster an open and interoperable telecom ecosystem. It is a significant step forward in the rapidly evolving field of telecommunications and is expected to catalyse the further growth of AI-driven technologies.