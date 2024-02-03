Uncertain Future Looms for Derbyshire's A1 Comms Amid Administrative Notice

Derbyshire's A1 Comms, a prominent mobile phone retailer, has filed a notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators, signaling a period of uncertainty for the company. The NOI, filed through the law firm Freeths, grants the company a two-week respite from creditors.

A1 Comms: A Brief Overview

Founded in 1997, A1 Comms has made its mark in the telecommunication industry through its online consumer brands such as Affordable Mobiles, Buymobiles, and Phones.co.uk. Despite its offices spread across Alfreton, Darley Abbey, and Derby, the company's fate now hangs in the balance.

In its last accounts up to April 2022, A1 Comms reported revenues of £152 million and a profit of £451,992. The company, which employs 155 people, had even announced plans in May 2022 to expand its telesales and customer service operations, aiming to create over 30 new jobs.

Despite these promising figures, the company has been grappling with negative feedback. In recent months, customers on Trustpilot have voiced their dissatisfaction, with one branding A1 Comms as a 'dreadful company to deal with'.