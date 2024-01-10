On January 10, 2024, Ugreen, a leading figure in consumer electronics, declared its collaboration with Intel during the unveiling of its UGREEN NASync Network Attached Storage devices at CES 2024. This partnership with Intel, a powerhouse in the tech industry, signifies an important step forward in incorporating artificial intelligence into Ugreen's product line.

Advertisment

AI-Powered NASync Devices

Ugreen's latest offering, the NASync devices, leverage Intel processors to provide improved storage efficiency and automated smart decision-making capabilities. This fusion of technology is a testament to the commitment of Ugreen towards bringing AI features to consumers, aiming to streamline both work and daily life. Notably, Ugreen, traditionally known for its charging solutions and accessories, has recently stepped into the alternative energy market with its PowerRoam Portable Power Station.

Evan Li, Ugreen's general manager, and Kris Wei, the product manager, have expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership and the innovative designs that it has brought to the consumer NAS field. The NASync series represents a blend of Intel's prowess in cloud computing and PC components with Ugreen's expertise in HDD and SSD storage technologies. Wei underscored Intel's comprehensive NAS solutions as a crucial reason for the collaboration.

Transforming Consumer NAS

The collaboration between the two tech giants has led to the development of groundbreaking features in consumer NAS such as 8K video output and the maximization of AI model computing power. Intel, established in 1968, is a renowned semiconductor manufacturer, known for its significant contributions to the x86 architecture. On the other hand, Ugreen has expanded its reach since its foundation in 2012 to over 40 million users across more than 100 countries, solidifying its reputation in consumer electronics. For more details on the UGREEN NASync series, Roger Wan at rogerugreen.us can be contacted.