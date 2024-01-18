en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

UAE Fortifies Labor Market with Strategic Talent Management

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
UAE Fortifies Labor Market with Strategic Talent Management

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharpens its focus on attracting and retaining talent across diverse fields, the nation is poised for a significant boost in its regional and international competitiveness. This rise in competitiveness is increasingly crucial in enhancing its labor market and bolstering the national economy. The strategic importance of securing the right talent was underscored during a recent session by Piskorski, who pointed out that recognizing such talent necessitates comprehending why leaders engage in valuable behaviors in strategic domains like strategy, execution, stakeholders, people, and self.

Drivers of Valuable Behaviors

Piskorski highlighted three critical drivers for these behaviors: know-how, motivation, and situational judgment. The challenge in talent management lies in predicting future performance in roles not yet held by executives. Current assessment tools, while useful, require enhancements for such predictions. Here, Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a pivotal role in augmenting these predictions.

Identifying and Managing High-Potential Employees

Identifying high-potential employees is critical for managing their progress towards leadership positions, given the evolving demands of roles. The development of robust talent pools is essential to meet medium to long-term leadership needs. An inclusive approach to talent management encourages individuals to apply and enhance their talents for organizational value, driving innovation, and sustaining competitive advantage.

Utilizing Data for Performance Prediction

Using data from valid assessment tools is considered the gold standard for optimizing performance prediction. Technology-driven tools, such as game-based and AI-enabled adaptive assessments, offer new insights into the drivers of performance. These tools can help organizations stay ahead in the rapidly evolving talent landscape, especially in sectors such as hospitality, which face unique challenges in attracting and retaining talent.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
38 mins ago
Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Awards: A Celebration with AI-Generated Art
On January 19th, Guangzhou was abuzz with the creative energy of the 11th Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Awards Ceremony. A celebration of the region’s most prestigious writers and their contributions to the artistic and literary scenes, the event took an innovative turn. This year, AI painting tools were employed to create a series
Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Awards: A Celebration with AI-Generated Art
Sandra Rodriguez: Blending Art and AI to Uncover Societal Biases
4 hours ago
Sandra Rodriguez: Blending Art and AI to Uncover Societal Biases
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Optimism Fuels Market Bull Run
4 hours ago
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Optimism Fuels Market Bull Run
AI Emulation of Life: Kristen Stewart and 'Love Me' Cast Share Insights at Sundance Studio
41 mins ago
AI Emulation of Life: Kristen Stewart and 'Love Me' Cast Share Insights at Sundance Studio
The AI Manifesto: What Entrepreneurs Aren't Building Yet - Gurbaksh Chahal
2 hours ago
The AI Manifesto: What Entrepreneurs Aren't Building Yet - Gurbaksh Chahal
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
2 hours ago
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
Latest Headlines
World News
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
24 seconds
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
30 seconds
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
35 seconds
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
46 seconds
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
56 seconds
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
3 mins
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
3 mins
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
4 mins
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
Arsenal Women's Triumph Over Everton: A Critical Review
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Triumph Over Everton: A Critical Review
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app