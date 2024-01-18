UAE Fortifies Labor Market with Strategic Talent Management

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharpens its focus on attracting and retaining talent across diverse fields, the nation is poised for a significant boost in its regional and international competitiveness. This rise in competitiveness is increasingly crucial in enhancing its labor market and bolstering the national economy. The strategic importance of securing the right talent was underscored during a recent session by Piskorski, who pointed out that recognizing such talent necessitates comprehending why leaders engage in valuable behaviors in strategic domains like strategy, execution, stakeholders, people, and self.

Drivers of Valuable Behaviors

Piskorski highlighted three critical drivers for these behaviors: know-how, motivation, and situational judgment. The challenge in talent management lies in predicting future performance in roles not yet held by executives. Current assessment tools, while useful, require enhancements for such predictions. Here, Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a pivotal role in augmenting these predictions.

Identifying and Managing High-Potential Employees

Identifying high-potential employees is critical for managing their progress towards leadership positions, given the evolving demands of roles. The development of robust talent pools is essential to meet medium to long-term leadership needs. An inclusive approach to talent management encourages individuals to apply and enhance their talents for organizational value, driving innovation, and sustaining competitive advantage.

Utilizing Data for Performance Prediction

Using data from valid assessment tools is considered the gold standard for optimizing performance prediction. Technology-driven tools, such as game-based and AI-enabled adaptive assessments, offer new insights into the drivers of performance. These tools can help organizations stay ahead in the rapidly evolving talent landscape, especially in sectors such as hospitality, which face unique challenges in attracting and retaining talent.