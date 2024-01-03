en English
AI & ML

U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI

U.S. manufacturers are grappling with a business climate more challenging than the pandemic era, as indicated by a survey that reveals 78% of manufacturers experiencing significant hardships. The concerns are manifold, spanning from rising interest rates, convoluted global supply chains, fragile consumer demand, to price pressures from consumers.

Rising to the Challenge: Efficiency and Profitability

In response to these economic pressures, manufacturers are implementing measures to bolster efficiency and profitability. Close to half are honing operations and curtailing costs, while some are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their supply chains and prioritizing margin protection. A significant 69% have embarked on reshoring their supply chains to the U.S., reporting a 94% success rate in their efforts. Reasons attributed to this shift include price hikes from overseas suppliers and technological advancements.

Reshoring Efforts to Accelerate

Looking forward, 93% of manufacturers intend to expedite reshoring initiatives within the next two years. Despite the optimism surrounding reshoring, concerns persist in terms of mounting costs, risks tied to switching suppliers, and the requirement for specialized talent.

Reshoring: A Path to Quality and Economic Benefits

Manufacturers are optimistic about the potential benefits of reshoring, encompassing quicker, cheaper, and superior quality products for consumers, and widespread economic benefits across various industries. Technological innovations such as AI-driven tracking, data analytics, and Generative AI are perceived as facilitators for reshoring. A significant 88% of manufacturers anticipate a swift return on investment due to automation investments.

Don Holm, Global Vice President of Value Consulting at Medius, underscores the resilience of U.S. manufacturers in the face of these hurdles. Holm commends their readiness to harness technology for a more secure and efficient supply chain. Medius offers solutions that leverage AI for invoice management, serving over 4,000 customers across 102 countries and processing $200 billion annually.

AI & ML Business United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

