AI & ML

tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program

Leading inbound marketing and advertising agency, tMedia Consulting, has announced the launch of an innovative AI-driven lead generation program. Based in Boston, the platinum-tier agency in HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program is set to revolutionize lead-generation within technology stacks in 2024.

A New Era for Lead Generation

The advent of this program marks a significant shift in lead generation strategy. tMedia Consulting is introducing businesses to a more holistic and adaptive approach to customer acquisition. With AI at the helm, the agency aims to improve lead quality and conversion rates for its clients. This move is designed to streamline lead generation processes and prepare clients for success in the increasingly competitive digital market.

Decade of Success

As tMedia Consulting celebrates its 10th anniversary, the agency can look back on a decade of growth and excellence in customer service. Their success has been driven by effectively executing inbound strategies that boost revenue. Combining traditional, digital, and inbound marketing tactics, tMedia has consistently offered a higher return on investment to its clients.

Maintaining Authenticity

Despite the significant leaps in technology, tMedia’s Founder and CEO, Tara Gearhart, stresses the importance of maintaining authenticity in customer communications. The agency understands that even in an era dominated by AI, people still value purchasing from other people. This understanding has guided their approach to integrating AI, thus ensuring that their strategies remain effective and authentic.

Aside from their business pursuits, tMedia Consulting has shown a commitment to charitable causes, having donated over $75,000 to various organizations.

AI & ML
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

