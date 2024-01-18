The Tokenizer Unveils AI-Integrated Global Regulatory Database Service

The Tokenizer, a prominent player in the realm of asset tokenization, has launched a state-of-the-art version of its regulatory database service, The Token RegRadar. This AI-integrated service, which has been in development for three years, is a major step in the industry, enabling quick and facile access to imperative regulatory information across more than 80 jurisdictions worldwide.

Advertisment

AI Integration Enhances Regulatory Database

In collaboration with Boston-based AI firm CustomGPT, The Tokenizer has transformed The Token RegRadar into an advanced tool for professionals in the asset tokenization and digital asset domain. The service leverages the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT), a custom AI solution, to expedite the retrieval of a wide array of regulatory data, including legal texts, industry reports, and lawsuit details.

Targeted Users and Benefits of the New Service

Advertisment

The updated Token RegRadar is designed to aid various professionals, including regulatory authorities, Financial Supervisory Authorities (FSAs), law firms, governments, analysts, issuance companies, exchanges, banks, custodians, service providers, asset owners, and companies conducting token issuances. The service is aimed at surmounting the prevalent challenge of achieving a comprehensive regulatory overview and clarity across disparate jurisdictions.

Subscription-based SaaS Product for Global Access

The Token RegRadar is a subscription-based SaaS product, making it accessible to professionals worldwide. The integration of AI into this service is seen as a pivotal advancement, equipping industry professionals with a tool that can save both time and money. As articulated by Michael Juul Rugaard, CEO of The Tokenizer, the AI release marks a decisive juncture in the company's prolonged journey to provide a service that significantly benefits professionals in the industry.