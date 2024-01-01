en English
AI & ML

The Tech Letdowns of 2023: A Year of Overhyped Innovations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
The Tech Letdowns of 2023: A Year of Overhyped Innovations

As our world becomes progressively interconnected, the year 2023 showcased a series of technological disappointments that stood in stark contrast to the hype they generated. These letdowns, which transcended various technologies, acted as a reality check, reminding us of the gap between rhetoric and concrete results.

Metaverse’s Flickering Stardom

In an attempt to solidify its position in the virtual realm, Meta introduced AI Personas, chatbots boasting celebrity faces like Kendall Jenner and Snoop Dogg. However, these digital personas quickly faded from public attention, failing to make a significant impact. The implosion of the metaverse served as a reminder of the challenges inherent in translating ambitious concepts into practical, engaging experiences.

Humane AI Pin: A Noisy Future?

The Humane AI Pin, a device reliant on vocal interactions, also raised eyebrows. Critics argue that such technology contributes to a ‘louder future,’ encouraging unnecessary noise pollution. Rather than simplifying user experience, the Humane AI Pin has amplified concerns about the downsides of a voice-dominated interface.

Google’s AI Summaries: A Threat to Publishers?

Google’s introduction of an AI feature in its search function, which provides AI-written summaries directly on the search page, raised concerns about its potential impact on the publishing industry. By bypassing the sites that produce and depend on advertising revenue, this feature risks undermining the very foundations of content creation.

Tesla’s Autopilot: Safety Concerns Take the Wheel

Tesla’s much-hyped Autopilot feature faced intense scrutiny in 2023. Implicated in serious crashes, the self-driving technology led to a recall for a software update and prompted calls for more stringent safety measures. The saga surrounding Tesla’s Autopilot underscored the urgent need for comprehensive safety protocols in the rapidly evolving world of autonomous driving.

Apple’s Oxygen Sensor: Legal Tangles and a Sales Halt

Apple’s blood oxygen sensor technology in its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 hit a roadblock when the International Trade Commission launched an investigation into a patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo. This resulted in a temporary sales halt of the Watch models and an ongoing legal appeal by Apple, casting a shadow over one of the tech giant’s flagship products.

Salesforce-Tofido Partnership: A Generative AI Controversy

Another notable disappointment of 2023 was the backlash against Salesforce’s partnership with Tofido in generative AI technology. Critics, including industry experts and privacy advocates, voiced concerns about the potential misuse of generative AI to spread misinformation, amplify disinformation campaigns, and impersonate individuals. While supporters argue that proper regulation can harness this technology to drive innovation and revolutionize industries, Salesforce and Tofido have yet to respond to the criticism. However, they have continuously emphasized their commitment to ethical AI practices and responsible use of technology.

AI & ML Business
