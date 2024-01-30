The Rising Importance of AI Policies in the Business Landscape

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues its steady infiltration into the business landscape, companies are grappling with the challenges and complexities it presents. Richard Marcus, head of information security at AuditBoard, emphasizes the importance of establishing AI policies to address the ethical, practical, or legal issues associated with this technology. According to a Gartner survey, over half of organizations using AI have such policies in place, marking a proactive approach to preventing future complications.

Unraveling the AI Policy Knot

A critical aspect of AI policies involves potential legal risks, such as confidentiality, trade secrets, intellectual property rights, and compliance with other policies. Businesses need to consider enforcement approaches, technological structures, and the evolving nature of AI technology and laws. Companies like ABBYY and AArete are leading the way, implementing risk management and quality assurance frameworks for their AI projects. Furthermore, emerging AI frameworks from organizations like NIST and a focus on AI risk benchmarks by consulting firms like Ernst & Young underscore the growing significance of AI governance.

Data Protection: The AI Balancing Act

When it comes to AI, data protection becomes a high-wire act. It is essential to consider data protection throughout the lifecycle of an AI system, emphasizing accuracy, explainability, fairness, and human oversight. However, there's often a trade-off between security and explainability, making the need for an AI policy even more pressing to provide the necessary guardrails for organizations.

AI Integration: The Role of Infrastructure

AI integration into infrastructure is another area where policies play a pivotal role. The creation of data lakes can unlock AI's full potential, but it comes with its own set of challenges. External expertise and partnerships become invaluable in navigating these hurdles.

AI Governance: A Societal Imperative

AI governance and policies are essential to manage the societal and individual impacts of AI, focusing on ethical considerations, legal compliance, and balancing innovation with potential risks. This is especially crucial in industries such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and supply chain logistics, where accuracy, fairness, privacy protection, and compliance with regulations are paramount. The AIGA AI Governance Framework and Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI are comprehensive frameworks designed for the responsible implementation of AI in organizations.

Alex Circei, CEO of Waydev, emphasizes the need for enterprises to budget judiciously for AI tools, considering the benefits in comparison to hiring new employees and ensuring effective training. As AI continues to revolutionize the business landscape, it is clear that robust AI policies are not just an option, but a necessity.