The Rise of ‘Digital Sweatshops’: The Human Labor Behind AI Development

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
In the bustling city of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, nestled in the southern region, a 26-year-old man named Delmar, a pseudonym to protect his identity due to non-disclosure agreements, spends his hours meticulously annotating images. His work, seemingly mundane, plays a crucial role in training the next generation of artificially intelligent systems. Delmar is not alone. He is part of an evolving industry where millions of people in lower-income countries are contracted for data annotation tasks—tasks that are not glamorous, but nonetheless vital for the development of the AI.

The Rise of Digital Sweatshops

These tasks, often monotonous, involve labeling images, distinguishing features, and making sense of texts which AI’s machine learning models cannot do autonomously. Such work has birthed an industry labeled as a ‘digital sweatshop’. It’s a term that encapsulates the unregulated nature of this industry, the low wages, and the seemingly disposable view of its workers. Despite this, market research firm Grand View Research forecasts a boom in the Asia Pacific market for data annotation. The prediction is a growth spike of over 200 percent by 2030, indicating both a surge in job opportunities and an array of challenges on the horizon.

Philippines: The New Hub of Digital Outsourcing

The Philippines, with its young, connected, and English-speaking population willing to work for low wages, has emerged as a significant hub for digital outsourcing. Companies like Remotasks offer these ‘taskers’ a platform to work on these micro-tasks. The pay is low, the conditions precarious, but for many like Delmar and his contemporary Mario, it’s a lifeline in regions plagued by high unemployment and a dearth of alternatives.

AI Development: The Human Factor

The development of artificial intelligence has opened up opportunities for educated workers in developing countries. Yet, the reality is a dichotomy. On one hand, there is a demand for human input in AI development, as self-learning machine models need vast amounts of data annotated by human hands. On the other hand, the industry is unregulated, and workers are seen as disposable, sparking concerns about the quality of future AI. In this seemingly paradoxical landscape, Delmar, like many others, provides for his family, embracing an industry that is as promising as it is challenging.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

