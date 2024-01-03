en English
Africa

The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 4, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body

As the world turns its gaze towards the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Africa positions itself in the global AI narrative with a duality of promise and caution. Seydina NDiaye, an AI expert and member of the UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, shines a light on the blossoming interest and strategic development of AI across the continent, with a particular emphasis on its transformative potential and the challenges it might bring.

Forging a Pan-African AI Vision

With a burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit, Africa is steadily carving out a space for itself in the AI landscape. A pan-African strategy is in the works, aiming to foster a continental vision for AI development that reflects the enthusiasm of its young innovators. This strategic approach hopes to leverage AI’s potential in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, areas where the technology could bridge the gap caused by personnel shortages and provide efficient, cost-effective solutions.

AI: A Tool for Cultural Preservation

NDiaye stresses that AI’s role extends beyond mere technological advancement. It serves as a potent tool in promoting and preserving African cultural identity on a global scale. In a rapidly digitizing world, AI could play a significant role in cataloging and sharing the rich tapestry of African cultures, languages, and traditions, ensuring their continued relevance and survival.

Navigating the Challenges

However, the path to the successful integration of AI in Africa is not without its obstacles. NDiaye raises concerns about the potential negative impacts of AI on the continent. One of these is the threat of ‘colonization’ by multinational corporations. These entities, many of which control vast amounts of Africa’s data but operate outside the continent, could stifle local AI solutions and talent. This could result in Africa’s AI ecosystem becoming dependent on foreign technologies and innovation, rather than fostering homegrown talent and solutions.

NDiaye also warns of the risks posed by unsupervised experiments in biotechnology and technology, which could lead to unethical human testing. The lack of stringent regulations could make Africa an easy target for such exploitative practices. He underscores the need for effective regulations to prevent the continent from being used as a testing ground for new AI technologies.

A Plea for Local Control and Regulatory Oversight

In light of these potential pitfalls, NDiaye advocates for local control over AI development. He emphasizes the need for Africa to have a voice in international scientific cooperation to prevent further inequalities. Only by maintaining control over its AI development can Africa ensure that the technology serves its people and safeguards the continent’s interests.

Africa Agriculture AI & ML
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

