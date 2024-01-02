en English
AI & ML

The Onion Faces Backlash Over Alleged AI-Assisted Plagiarism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
The Onion Faces Backlash Over Alleged AI-Assisted Plagiarism

The satirical news outlet, The Onion, is embroiled in controversy, following accusations of plagiarizing content from IMDb using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The allegations stem from a report by Futurism, which spotlighted instances where A.V. Club, a sister site of The Onion, seemingly published articles containing verbatim or near-verbatim text from IMDb without proper citation.

AI’s Role in Content Generation and Plagiarism Allegations

While the contentious articles bore a note stating they were based on IMDb data and compiled by AI, there was no explicit indication that the language was directly lifted, thereby fuelling allegations of plagiarism. This incident brings to the fore the ethical considerations around using AI in journalism.

The issue has drawn parallels with Benny Johnson, a reporter notorious for his history of ethical misconduct, with critics suggesting that the unrelenting pursuit of clicks and engagement may be leading to a compromise in journalistic standards. The unchecked use of AI without proper editing, fact-checking, and plagiarism safeguards can result in factual inaccuracies and undermine the very essence of journalistic integrity.

A Broader Trend and Implications for Media Credibility

This incident mirrors a wider trend of prioritizing quantity over quality in content production, with AI becoming an increasingly prevalent tool in this approach. The involvement of The Onion, renowned for its satirical spin on news, in such practices is perceived as a significant ethical transgression and a step towards the erosion of credibility in the media landscape.

As these allegations unfold, the media sector and consumers alike are prompted to reassess the role of AI in journalism, its ethical use, and the safeguards required to maintain the sanctity of news reporting in the digital age.

AI & ML
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

