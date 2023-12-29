en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

The New York Times Takes on OpenAI and Microsoft: A Turning Point in Generative AI

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:27 pm EST
The New York Times Takes on OpenAI and Microsoft: A Turning Point in Generative AI

In a landmark move, The New York Times has taken legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of unlawful use of its content to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, including the popular ChatGPT platform. The lawsuit not only seeks unspecified damages for ‘unlawful copying and use’ of The Times’s intellectual property but also demands the destruction of any chatbot models and training data that incorporate material from The Times.

Implications for the Industry

The lawsuit represents a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict between the tech and media industries over generative AI. The legal battle is expected to have broad implications for both the news industry and the AI sector and could potentially set a precedent in how generative AI technologies are regulated.

Generative AI, capable of producing text, images, and music, has been the cause of increasing legal action due to its use of copyrighted material for training large language models. While some companies like the Associated Press and Axel Springer have formed agreements allowing their content to be used for training AI, others are resisting such arrangements.

Generative AI: Potential and Pitfalls

Despite the legal risks, generative AI is projected to create new markets for media content. Companies like Axel Springer have seized the opportunity by forming deals with OpenAI, which could generate tens of millions of euros annually. Nonetheless, media companies remain cautious, seeking to protect their future rights and the value of their brands as generative AI’s popularity grows.

Legal Challenges and Future Directions

The crux of the New York Times case is the direct substitution of original content by generative AI, thereby posing greater legal risks. This scenario is reminiscent of early legal battles over search engines and fair use, but with more significant implications given the potential of AI systems to undermine journalistic integrity and use intellectual property without compensation.

While the stakes are high for all Internet content producers, generative AI companies, and their investors, companies may still prefer to negotiate settlements rather than face unpredictable jury verdicts. As the urgency for media companies to negotiate terms that safeguard their interests intensifies, the landscape of generative AI and its interaction with the media industry continues to evolve.

0
AI & ML
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sony's Neal Manowitz on AI in Content Creation: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Quest for Authenticity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestimated Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

Fox News Settles Defamation Case with Dominion: A Look at the Changing ...
@AI & ML · 5 hours
Fox News Settles Defamation Case with Dominion: A Look at the Changing ...
heart comment 0
AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolutionizing Psychotherapy

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolutionizing Psychotherapy
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond
AI’s Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations

By Geeta Pillai

AI's Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations
How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of India’s Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of India's Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
13 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
16 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
23 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
23 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
30 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
31 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
33 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
44 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app