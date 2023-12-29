The New York Times Takes on OpenAI and Microsoft: A Turning Point in Generative AI

In a landmark move, The New York Times has taken legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of unlawful use of its content to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, including the popular ChatGPT platform. The lawsuit not only seeks unspecified damages for ‘unlawful copying and use’ of The Times’s intellectual property but also demands the destruction of any chatbot models and training data that incorporate material from The Times.

Implications for the Industry

The lawsuit represents a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict between the tech and media industries over generative AI. The legal battle is expected to have broad implications for both the news industry and the AI sector and could potentially set a precedent in how generative AI technologies are regulated.

Generative AI, capable of producing text, images, and music, has been the cause of increasing legal action due to its use of copyrighted material for training large language models. While some companies like the Associated Press and Axel Springer have formed agreements allowing their content to be used for training AI, others are resisting such arrangements.

Generative AI: Potential and Pitfalls

Despite the legal risks, generative AI is projected to create new markets for media content. Companies like Axel Springer have seized the opportunity by forming deals with OpenAI, which could generate tens of millions of euros annually. Nonetheless, media companies remain cautious, seeking to protect their future rights and the value of their brands as generative AI’s popularity grows.

Legal Challenges and Future Directions

The crux of the New York Times case is the direct substitution of original content by generative AI, thereby posing greater legal risks. This scenario is reminiscent of early legal battles over search engines and fair use, but with more significant implications given the potential of AI systems to undermine journalistic integrity and use intellectual property without compensation.

While the stakes are high for all Internet content producers, generative AI companies, and their investors, companies may still prefer to negotiate settlements rather than face unpredictable jury verdicts. As the urgency for media companies to negotiate terms that safeguard their interests intensifies, the landscape of generative AI and its interaction with the media industry continues to evolve.