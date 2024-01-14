en English
The Future of Education: Key Focus Areas in US State Legislative Sessions 2024

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Education, with its myriad complexities and implications, is commanding the spotlight in the United States’ state legislative sessions. With a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms, school choice initiatives, the ‘science of reading’ approach, and the teaching profession’s challenges, the upcoming discussions promise to reshape the landscape of American education.

Unleashing School Choice

In states where Republicans hold sway, there is a dynamic drive towards expanding school choice initiatives. These measures, ranging from education savings accounts (ESAs) to tax credit programs, aim to provide parents with more financial options in determining their children’s educational pathways. Spearheading this movement, Tennessee’s Governor has proposed a plan to offer ESAs exceeding $7,000 to students who fit certain criteria. The long-term vision is to extend this program to all students, fostering an environment where parents can choose the best educational route for their children. Industry experts predict the next trend in this arena to be a shift towards tax credit programs for school choice.

The Science of Reading: A New Standard

A new instructional credo is steadily gaining ground in the realm of English-language teaching: the ‘science of reading.’ This phonics-based teaching style is being adopted as the standard in several states, with laws being passed to make it the primary teaching method. As part of this shift, some states are contemplating providing additional support, like literacy coaches, to aid in the transition. Indiana, for instance, is considering a tough stance, contemplating holding back third graders who cannot read at the requisite level.

AI’s Emergence in Classrooms

As AI tools like ChatGPT become more prevalent, the integration of AI in education has become a hot-button issue. The Artificial Intelligence Literacy Act has been introduced to promote the development of AI skills and competency among students. States are responding in kind, with several already having enacted bills to regulate AI in schools or in the process of crafting guidance for its responsible integration.

Addressing the Teaching Profession’s Challenges

The teaching profession, grappling with an ongoing labor shortage, is another major focus. Bills in various states are targeting teacher recruitment, retention, and pay, in an effort to address and alleviate these challenges. Missouri and New York, for instance, have proposed legislation to increase teacher salaries, while Wisconsin is mulling reforms to teaching requirements. This urgency is underscored by some schools resorting to a four-day school week as a way to combat these challenges.

As the United States moves into the 2024 state legislative sessions, these issues will shape the discourse, potentially leaving a lasting imprint on America’s educational landscape.

AI & ML Education United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

