AI & ML

The Future of AI Assistants: Context-Aware and Multimodal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
The Future of AI Assistants: Context-Aware and Multimodal

The future of AI assistants is set to eclipse the simple voice command functions of present-day tools like Siri and Alexa. The dawn of context-aware AI entities is upon us, offering real-time assistance based on user’s surroundings and activities. Leveraging cameras and microphones, these next-gen assistants will respond not only to verbal prompts but also to visual, audio, and motion cues. This will enable precise coordination with user actions, providing guidance that is both timely and relevant.

Multi-modal Large Language Models at the Helm

Powering these advancements are multi-modal large language models (LLMs), capable of processing text, images, audio, and video inputs. These models represent a significant leap from traditional AI, enabling a richer, more context-aware interaction. Examples of such AI models include OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 and Google’s Gemini, both capable of interpreting and responding to multiple types of inputs.

The Vanguard of Context-aware AI

Leading the charge in this new age of AI is Meta. With its Ray-Ban smart glasses, Meta has provided a platform that supports these cutting-edge AI models. A software update in December further expanded the AI capabilities of these glasses, bringing context-aware assistance to the forefront. In early 2024, a company named Humane plans to launch a wearable pin equipped with cameras and microphones. This will further enhance the range and depth of context-aware assistance available to users.

Convenience and Enhanced Decision-Making

The potential benefits of these AI advancements are immense. From convenience to enhanced decision-making, these AI assistants promise to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. However, they also pose new risks. Personal privacy is one such concern, as these AI models will have access to an unprecedented amount of personal data. There is also the risk of manipulative conversational advertising, where AI systems could use personal data to influence user decisions subtly.

Call for Regulatory Oversight

As this technology rapidly becomes mainstream, policymakers are urged to address these risks. There is a need for clear and robust regulations to protect personal privacy and prevent misuse of personal data. With the potential for such profound changes to our interaction with technology, it is crucial that we navigate this new era of AI responsibly and ethically.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

