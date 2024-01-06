en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

The Emerging Threat of Voice Cloning: Implications and Incidents

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
The Emerging Threat of Voice Cloning: Implications and Incidents

On an ordinary day, Jennifer DeStefano was confronted with the extraordinary: a chilling call from an unrecognizable number bearing the pleas of her daughter, or so she thought. The voice was eerily familiar, but the scenario was far from reality. Her daughter was safe; the voice on the phone was a clone, a product of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This incident was shared during a US Senate subcommittee hearing, underlining the emerging threats of voice cloning.

The Mechanics of Voice Cloning

Voice cloning is the process of creating a synthetic copy of a person’s voice using an AI model trained on a brief sample of their speech. Technological advancements have made it possible to replicate voices to an uncanny degree of accuracy, deceiving even close relatives. Linguist Taylor Jones demonstrated this in a YouTube video, where his voice clone convincingly fooled his own mother.

Apple’s Venture and ElevenLabs’ Offerings

Despite the dark side of voice cloning, the technology is not without its merits. Apple plans to introduce voice cloning in iOS 17, aiming to assist individuals grappling with degenerative diseases. Similarly, an AI startup, ElevenLabs, provides users the opportunity to create their own voice clones. However, the benefits of the technology are overshadowed by the potential for misuse.

Implications for Security, Creative Industry, and Journalism

From security to the creative industry, the rise of voice cloning poses significant challenges. Voice identification systems used by banks are at risk of being rendered obsolete, necessitating an overhaul to prevent fraud. In the creative realm, voice actors could face their voices being cloned without appropriate compensation or consent. Journalism, too, isn’t immune. The authenticity of audio clips is now under scrutiny, pushing journalists to verify the provenance of the audio files they use in reporting.

As the boundaries of reality blur with the rise of convincing fake audio, the threat to the spread of ‘fake news’ intensifies. It could potentially provide a new defense for individuals implicated in misconduct, amplifying the need for stringent checks and balances to combat the misuse of voice cloning technology.

0
AI & ML Security
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 mins ago
CES 2024: Samsung and LG Roll Out AI Home Robots, Transparent TVs Make Debut
In the bustling halls of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a familiar yet revamped face- or rather, sphere- rolled into the spotlight. Samsung, the South Korean electronics titan, reintroduced its AI home robot, Ballie, to the world. First seen at CES 2020, Ballie’s initial reception was a mix of curiosity and
CES 2024: Samsung and LG Roll Out AI Home Robots, Transparent TVs Make Debut
Nvidia Ushers in a New Era of Gaming with RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards
24 mins ago
Nvidia Ushers in a New Era of Gaming with RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards
Ram Nath Kovind Highlights Challenges of Deepfakes, Fake News at IIMC Convocation
28 mins ago
Ram Nath Kovind Highlights Challenges of Deepfakes, Fake News at IIMC Convocation
Terrifying AI-Driven Kidnapping Scam Shakes Arizona Mother
14 mins ago
Terrifying AI-Driven Kidnapping Scam Shakes Arizona Mother
CES 2024 Highlights: Amazon Unveils AI-Driven Alexa Skills
16 mins ago
CES 2024 Highlights: Amazon Unveils AI-Driven Alexa Skills
Bridging the Quantum Computing 'Reality Gap': Oxford Study Leverages Machine Learning
18 mins ago
Bridging the Quantum Computing 'Reality Gap': Oxford Study Leverages Machine Learning
Latest Headlines
World News
IPA Accuses Woolworths of 'Relentless Attack' on Australia Day
22 seconds
IPA Accuses Woolworths of 'Relentless Attack' on Australia Day
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister Appointed Amid Political Shifts
25 seconds
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister Appointed Amid Political Shifts
Manipur Government Declines Permission for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Launch: A Political Controversy Unfurls
1 min
Manipur Government Declines Permission for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Launch: A Political Controversy Unfurls
Senator Menendez Vigorously Denies Bribery Charges, Accuses DOJ of Smear Campaign
1 min
Senator Menendez Vigorously Denies Bribery Charges, Accuses DOJ of Smear Campaign
Manipur Government Denies Congress Permission for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
1 min
Manipur Government Denies Congress Permission for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Mukesh Ambani Endorses PM Modi: 'Making the Impossible Possible'
1 min
Mukesh Ambani Endorses PM Modi: 'Making the Impossible Possible'
Rugby Community Commemorates JPR Williams: A Look Back at the 1979 Jersey Match
2 mins
Rugby Community Commemorates JPR Williams: A Look Back at the 1979 Jersey Match
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 mins
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Justin Trudeau's Waning Popularity and Canada's Rising Conservative Opposition
5 mins
Justin Trudeau's Waning Popularity and Canada's Rising Conservative Opposition
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 mins
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Misinformation Identified as Top Global Risk by World Economic Forum
1 hour
Misinformation Identified as Top Global Risk by World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum Unveils Annual Global Risks Report
2 hours
World Economic Forum Unveils Annual Global Risks Report
Record Heat in 2023 Nears Paris Accord Limits, Causing Global Hardship
2 hours
Record Heat in 2023 Nears Paris Accord Limits, Causing Global Hardship
Ghanaian Chef Tests Limits in Record-Breaking Cook-a-thon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Tests Limits in Record-Breaking Cook-a-thon
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
4 hours
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
5 hours
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
5 hours
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
6 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app