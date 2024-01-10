en English
AI & ML

The Emergence of AI in Journalism: A Tool Not a Threat

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
The Emergence of AI in Journalism: A Tool Not a Threat

AI: A Rising Trend in Newsrooms

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a common fixture in newsrooms worldwide, augmenting various journalistic tasks, from copy-editing and note-taking to transcription. AI’s impact has been particularly profound in transcription services, especially for languages that are less commonly spoken.

AI in Translation and Content Generation

French newspaper Le Monde is stepping up its game by using AI to translate articles from French to English. This process, however, is not entirely automated. It involves a multi-layered human verification process to preserve the unique style and spelling preferences of the publication. On another front, AI is powering image and article generation. Tools like Midjourney are being used by news organizations to create images, while some tabloid websites are tapping into Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate articles on a range of topics.

Human Editors Still in Control

Despite the increased delegation of writing and structuring tasks to AI, human editors continue to play a crucial role. They select the stories and review the content, ensuring the final product meets the editorial standards. In radio broadcasting, AI voice clones anchor night shifts, providing commentary and interactive elements typical of live human hosts.

Chatbots and Trust in AI

News organizations, particularly in Brazil, are leveraging AI to enhance their news production process. Aos Fatos, for instance, has launched FátimaGPT, a chatbot that uses language learning models for fact-checking and providing reliable information. However, the public’s trust in AI technology remains a topic of concern.

AI Experimentation in Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick, a South African online newspaper, has embarked on a journey to harness AI, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3, for tasks such as summarization, headline creation, error-checking, and tweet generation. Though GPT-3 showed proficiency in summarization and headline creation, it faced challenges with error-checking and tweet generation, leading Daily Maverick to introduce a ‘human-in-the-loop’ concept. This successful project has fueled further AI experimentation, emphasizing AI’s potential as a tool to empower human editors rather than replace them.

AI & ML Newsroom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

