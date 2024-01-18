en English
AI & ML

The Dawn of AI: From Data Centers to Everyday Devices

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
The Dawn of AI: From Data Centers to Everyday Devices

The technology landscape is on the cusp of a significant transition, with artificial intelligence (AI) poised to make a leap from data centers to more accessible platforms – our everyday devices. UBS analysts foresee this expansion touching smartphones, PCs, and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, ushering in a new era of user experiences. The move towards decentralized AI – from the cloud to device-based applications – could potentially impact the entire technology sector, setting the stage for a revenue boom.

A New Frontier in AI: From Data Centers to Devices

The transition of AI from data centers to everyday devices is anticipated to unlock a plethora of new experiences. On-device multimedia creation, real-time translation, enhanced video conferencing, AI-powered gaming, and efficient camera editing are just a glimpse of the new dawn. This shift is also expected to offload compute and storage costs from cloud operators onto the user’s hardware, a move that could benefit the entire technology sector. According to UBS analysts, AI servers alone could represent a $100 billion revenue opportunity in 2024.

Reaping the Benefits: Anticipated Impact on Tech Stocks

UBS analysts have identified 10 stocks they believe are well-positioned to tap into this generative AI at the edge. These include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLC, and Qualcomm Inc. The shift towards AI-enabled devices could spur positive changes in product mix, storage, processing needs, and peripheral upgrades. It could also pull in replacement cycles, as new devices offering increased usefulness may encourage users to upgrade their hardware, contributing to long-term benefits for companies in the AI device business.

Stepping into the Future: Samsung’s AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series

Leading the charge is Samsung with its new flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S24 series, which features AI software from Google and Qualcomm’s fastest mobile chip. The S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 Plus all showcase generative AI capabilities powered by Google’s Gemini line of large language models and photo editing features powered by Google’s Imagen 2 neural network. The devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, optimized to run neural networks and capable of running models with up to 10 billion parameters.

The combination of IoT technology and AI, while still in its infancy, is being explored by companies like British healthcare and health insurance provider, Bupa. Investing heavily in IoT and AI infrastructure, Bupa aims to stay at the forefront of this potentially lucrative field, expanding their offerings with AI-assisted melanoma tests, app-based mental health support, and heart check-ups informed by retinal scans.

AI expansion to smartphones and IoT is revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. With the integration of AI into handheld devices, we are moving towards a future where our gadgets offer tailored experiences and become our creative partners. As this transition unfolds, it will be crucial to balance the benefits with privacy concerns, ensuring robust security measures are in place to protect personal data.

AI & ML Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

AI & ML

